Donald Trump And Chuck Schumer Are Locked In A Bitter Feud

There are a few people in Donald Trump's inner circle who once hated him, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer doesn't fall into either category. Despite knowing the president for years and rubbing shoulders with him on a few occasions before Trump invaded the world of politics, tensions between the two rose as Schumer deliberately delayed the appointment of some of his chosen nominees. An upset Trump put his fragile ego on full display in a whiny social media meltdown in which he told Schumer to "GO TO HELL!" on Truth Social. The Senate minority leader printed the message out, put it on a poster, and displayed it at a press briefing. Schumer also called Trump's nominees "historically unqualified," proclaiming, "In a fit of rage, Trump threw in the towel, sent Republicans home, and was unable to do the basic work of negotiating. Is this the art of the deal? Posture, cajole, stamp your feet, and then give up?" (via the Associated Press).

The two men bumped heads again in September 2025 when the divisive leader refused to meet with Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries to hash out the budget bill, which understandably led to widespread concerns that a government shutdown was inevitable. The president decried Schumer's demands as "ridiculous," asserting that a meeting would be pointless as a result (via Politico). Trump was unhappy, among other things, with the Dems' request that the government review some of the cuts made to immigrants' access to Medicaid earlier in the year. Speaking to reporters outside his Brooklyn home, Schumer called the former "Apprentice" host out for his decision, opining, "Donald Trump can't even negotiate a budget bill with Democrats. This great negotiator," before laying the blame for the imminent shutdown firmly at his feet.