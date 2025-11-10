Erika Kirk Fires Up Fresh Rumors With Another Controversial Hug

It looks like yet another Erika Kirk hug is breaking the internet. Last month, Kirk's cozy embrace with JD Vance jumpstarted a messy MAGA rumor. Now, her hug with a country music star is inspiring more gossip. And, rumor has it, even his wife was bothered.

On November 6, Kirk took the stage at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards to accept the first-ever Charlie Kirk Legacy Award. The award was created in memory of Kirk's husband who was shot and killed at the age of 31 during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University in September. "Dirt Road Anthem" singer Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, introduced Kirk ahead of her speech.

After welcoming her to the stage, both Aldeans gave Kirk a hug. And, after the feedback the hug between Jason Aldean and Kirk is getting, we're starting to think that Kirk is just a seriously weird hugger. She got flak for holding the back of Vance's head while the pair shared an onstage hug, and Kirk rubbed Aldean's back during their embrace. Not only did folks think Kirk was a bit too intimate with Aldean, but some also thought that Brittany didn't look particularly happy about the possible PDA.