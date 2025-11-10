Erika Kirk Fires Up Fresh Rumors With Another Controversial Hug
It looks like yet another Erika Kirk hug is breaking the internet. Last month, Kirk's cozy embrace with JD Vance jumpstarted a messy MAGA rumor. Now, her hug with a country music star is inspiring more gossip. And, rumor has it, even his wife was bothered.
On November 6, Kirk took the stage at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards to accept the first-ever Charlie Kirk Legacy Award. The award was created in memory of Kirk's husband who was shot and killed at the age of 31 during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University in September. "Dirt Road Anthem" singer Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, introduced Kirk ahead of her speech.
After welcoming her to the stage, both Aldeans gave Kirk a hug. And, after the feedback the hug between Jason Aldean and Kirk is getting, we're starting to think that Kirk is just a seriously weird hugger. She got flak for holding the back of Vance's head while the pair shared an onstage hug, and Kirk rubbed Aldean's back during their embrace. Not only did folks think Kirk was a bit too intimate with Aldean, but some also thought that Brittany didn't look particularly happy about the possible PDA.
The internet is skeptical of Erika Kirk's touchy tendencies
Plenty of folks online also noticed Brittany's unwavering stare at the hug in question. "Did you guys see the way Brittany Aldean was looking at Erika Kirk ... and the way she was hugging her husband, Jason?" one content creator asked in a TikTok video. "So Erika Kirk gave Jason Aldean a very long hug right on front of his wife. To be fair she did hug his wife, but not nearly as long as she hugged Jason. [Jason's] wife didn't seemed too thrilled," one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. "Ol' Erika is making her rounds," wrote another with the eyes emoji. Another X user even likened Kirk to a certain royal, writing, "SHE [IS] ALWAYS FLIRTING LIKE MEGHAN MARKLE."
Some netizens argued that, while the embrace was odd, it wasn't entirely Kirk's fault. "Not to defend fake Erika, but Jason could have pulled back," one TikTok user commented. Ultimately, all we know about this interaction is what's on our screens. It's possible that Kirk really is just naturally extra affectionate when she goes in for a hug. It's also possible that Brittany's eyebrow-raising look at her hubby hugging another woman wasn't really a sign of jealousy. Either way, at this point, it's hard not to agree with one TikTok user who wrote that Kirk "needs to go home!! Put some pjs on and just stay there!!! Seriously." That may be the only way to avoid yet another controversial hug.