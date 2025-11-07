The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards
In 2019, Fox created a new awards night. One that honored the best of the American people, celebrating them for their dedication to the nation, journalistic and patriotic approach to the 21st century world, and their hard work to... well, mostly Fox News. Run by Fox Nation, the Fox News streaming service, the Patriot Awards began, featuring awards like Young Patriot, Heroism, Most Valuable Patriot, Salute to Service, and the biggest award of the night, the Patriot of the Year. With the 7th annual Patriot Awards, held in November 2025, came the addition of the Charlie Kirk Legacy award and a musical performance from proud Fox News supporter, Jason Aldean.
Needless to say, the night is a big deal for those in attendance and one held in high esteem. As such, the night expects guests to dress their best for an evening of prestigious honor and star-studded audiences. Especially given this year's big guest: the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. But, as hosts from the many shows on the Fox network walked the red carpet in ill-fitting gowns and poorly picked tuxes, this message seemed to have been missed.
Erika Kirk's long green sequins is too much frump
Erika Kirk made an appearance at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards, receiving the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy award. The former Miss Arizona winner flashed her incredible makeup skills with her totally done-up look, but the Turning Point USA CEO's dress was what made the outfit fall completely flat.
Kirk's dress, with its maxi skirt, long sleeves, and pointed shoulder pads, delivered an utterly frumpy fit on the young businesswoman. The shapeless design does little to really flaunt the interesting, textured green sequin material that could've really been a wow factor to the dress.
Big winner, Melania, accepted award in draping disaster
Melania Trump's 2025 has been filled with fashion fails, and she apparently wanted to fit one more in before the year was completely over. Accepting the "Patriot of the Year" Award, the first lady posed in a black draped and wrapped dress.
With both the bulky panel of wrapped fabric across Trump's shoulder and the awkward draping effect at her hip, the piece failed to find balance with any sophistication. Lack of polish was a theme throughout this piece, with the first lady's untailored sleeves that appear far too baggy for her arms.
Ainsley Earhardt's confusing satin midriff
Ainsley Earhardt was joined by her husband, and host for the evening, Sean Hannity, as she strutted the red carpet for the Patriot Awards. She donned an old Hollywood-inspired dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a sparkling diamond necklace.
The baby blue hue was stunning against the Fox News host's tanned skin, but the boring cut and bizarre satin waist detail left Earhardt's dress looking unfinished. Is it a belt? Is it a bow? It's uncertain what Earhardt's designer was going for with the glob of satin material around the host's waist.
Dana Perino's black mini and its awkward sleeves
Certainly not one of Dana Perino's worst hair and make-up moments, looking rather refined with her simple touches to her makeup, but that all goes to the wayside with her black mini. Because of the Fox News host's petite figure, the dress is just a tad too long, making Perino appear even shorter than she actually is.
While the gold and silver stones along the neckline were very stylish, the sleeves were not. Perino's cropped sleeves appear out of place on her red-carpet outfit, floating unattached and lacking the same tailored design of the host's dress.
Sandra Smith's bath robe look missed the mark
Sandra Smith, co-host of "America Reports", was among the many Fox royalty who walked the red carpet. The journalist posed for pictures in an all-white jumpsuit with loose pleating effects on the bodice and pants.
At first glance, the outfit posed serious similarities to a bathrobe with a tie belt and a folded collar. Its glaring white coloring didn't help the assumption and certainly didn't work well with her heavily tanned skin. Smith's strange collection of accessories is all over the place, from her silver heels to her thick black watch and daily dripping necklace.
Kayleigh McEnany joined the carpet in a geometric look that appeared unfinished
Kayleigh McEnany stepped out onto the red carpet in a geometric dress that left some asking, "What was she thinking?" The silver bodice, made of a metallic material, was a clear fashion yes, but was quickly set aside for a boring black skirt.
At least the bodice seamlessly morphs into the straight, tailored black fabric of the skirt, which cannot be said about the uncomfortable shift into a slight puffed hem. The fabric pinched and snagged on the other materials, giving the overall dress an unfinished appearance.
Tomi Lahren's dowdy satin featured a dated detail
Tomi Lahren made a big splash on the carpet with this fuchsia-colored satin dress, a vibrant switch-up from the black and white looks of the carpet. The youthful color complements Lahren's complexion perfectly, but the large ruffle, thin belt, and bulky shoulder pads bog down the dress into a dowdy display of overuse of fabric.
The fabric doesn't even let up around Lahren's arms, where, like many of her Fox News buddies, her poor tailoring choices were revealed. To make the outfit even worse, Lahren's accessory choice of a black clutch completely clashed with the overall style.
Brittany Aldean's only appearance was a total flop
Brittany Kerr Aldean, country singer Jason Aldean's wife, joined the stage for the introduction of the Charlie Kirk Legacy Award. The former cheerleader donned a black highly structured dress that looked like it was straight out of a Disney villain's wardrobe.
The one sleeve with the pointed, jutting fabric and the sharp point of the shoulder made Aldean out to be a scary and messy sight. The textured material added to the chaos of the piece, creating way too much busyness for such a complicated dress.