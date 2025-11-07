The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards

In 2019, Fox created a new awards night. One that honored the best of the American people, celebrating them for their dedication to the nation, journalistic and patriotic approach to the 21st century world, and their hard work to... well, mostly Fox News. Run by Fox Nation, the Fox News streaming service, the Patriot Awards began, featuring awards like Young Patriot, Heroism, Most Valuable Patriot, Salute to Service, and the biggest award of the night, the Patriot of the Year. With the 7th annual Patriot Awards, held in November 2025, came the addition of the Charlie Kirk Legacy award and a musical performance from proud Fox News supporter, Jason Aldean.

Needless to say, the night is a big deal for those in attendance and one held in high esteem. As such, the night expects guests to dress their best for an evening of prestigious honor and star-studded audiences. Especially given this year's big guest: the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. But, as hosts from the many shows on the Fox network walked the red carpet in ill-fitting gowns and poorly picked tuxes, this message seemed to have been missed.