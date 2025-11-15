Dr. Phil's Most High-Profile Legal Troubles (There Have Been Plenty)

There were times that Dr. Phil McGraw was thought to have taken things way too far on his show. "Dr. Phil" often featured troubled teens, and one such teen was 17-year-old Hannah Archuleta. In 2021, Archuleta, represented by renowned attorney Gloria Allred, sued Dr. Phil as well as CBS. The lawsuit involved her reported mistreatment at Turn-About Ranch in Utah where he had her parents send her after she was on his show in 2019.

In the lawsuit, Archuleta alleged that a male staff member at the camp sexually assaulted her, and that she subsequently got in trouble for speaking out. Dr. Phil frequently referred the teens who appeared on his show to the facility. The lawsuit alleged that Archuleta's parents felt pressured to send her there, and Dr. Phil reportedly told Archuleta's father that she would be safe at Turn-About. Paris Hilton even spoke out about the case, as one of the tragic details about Hilton's life includes allegedly being abused at a similar facility.

The lawsuit ended up getting dismissed in 2022. It was determined that CBS and Dr. Phil were covered by California's Anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) law as it relates to free speech.



If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).