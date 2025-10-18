Dr. Phil's Tragic, Real-Life Story

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article mentions addiction and mental health issues.

Since the early 2000s Dr. Phil McGraw has been a household name. He's a successful daytime TV host, bestselling author, and a voice for people looking for answers about family, relationships, and life's challenges. As polarizing as he might be, there's no doubt that his original talk show, which ran from 2002 to 2023, left a mark on pop culture.

Before he became a public figure, Dr. Phil was a former college football player who began studying psychology after sustaining an injury. While there have long been questions about whether or not Dr. Phil is a real doctor, he did earn his PhD at the University of North Texas and work as a clinical psychologist for some time. In the 1990s, Dr. Phil co-founded Courtroom Sciences Inc., a consulting firm that specialized in trial preparation. One of his clients, Oprah Winfrey, invited him on her show. "He'd never done TV before," Oprah said on an episode of her talk show. "I really discovered him, and have created this." Dr. Phil has acknowledged the integral role she played in his career, once telling Variety, "I often say I'm the first graduate from Oprah University, and that's a pretty great place to learn how to do television."

As successful as has been, it has not been an easy road. Dr. Phil has opened up some of the difficulties he has faced throughout his life on his TV show and in interviews, while other details have surfaced through court filings and news reports. Without further ado, this is the tragic story of Dr. Phil.