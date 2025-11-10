Dana Perino's Leopard Print Outfit Looks Ripped From A Jersey Shore Episode

Dana Perino joined Fox friends Alexis McAdams and Kate DePetro for a night out on the town on Saturday, November 8, dining in New York City. The next day, McAdams posted a photo of the gal pals to Instagram that emphasized the petite new host's shocking height difference to her fellow Fox hosts and surprised followers with a shockingly loud print. The leopard print shirt dress was something we never knew was in Perino's wardrobe — it looked more like it was borrowed from Snookie's. Often the one to opt for more traditional styles and patterns, the Fox News host's dress was an alarming change-up to her typically tame closet.

Though the pattern screamed youthful, the cut of the dress read like some of Perino's other oversized grandma fits. The shapeless cut of the piece hid Perino's short and trim figure under billowy fabric. Not to mention that the design of the leopard print dress, between its silky material and the large gold buttons, was better suited for a nightgown than for a night out.

While it's definitely interesting to see the host move away from the staple pieces of her wardrobe to discover new articles that may better fit this new fashion era of the Fox News host, the piece is a flop. It did nothing for her figure, and its aged design made for a poor fit for the city.