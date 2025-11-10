Dana Perino's Leopard Print Outfit Looks Ripped From A Jersey Shore Episode
Dana Perino joined Fox friends Alexis McAdams and Kate DePetro for a night out on the town on Saturday, November 8, dining in New York City. The next day, McAdams posted a photo of the gal pals to Instagram that emphasized the petite new host's shocking height difference to her fellow Fox hosts and surprised followers with a shockingly loud print. The leopard print shirt dress was something we never knew was in Perino's wardrobe — it looked more like it was borrowed from Snookie's. Often the one to opt for more traditional styles and patterns, the Fox News host's dress was an alarming change-up to her typically tame closet.
Though the pattern screamed youthful, the cut of the dress read like some of Perino's other oversized grandma fits. The shapeless cut of the piece hid Perino's short and trim figure under billowy fabric. Not to mention that the design of the leopard print dress, between its silky material and the large gold buttons, was better suited for a nightgown than for a night out.
While it's definitely interesting to see the host move away from the staple pieces of her wardrobe to discover new articles that may better fit this new fashion era of the Fox News host, the piece is a flop. It did nothing for her figure, and its aged design made for a poor fit for the city.
Dana Perino has been dabbling in new looks
Whether it's due to the requirements of her position or the public persona she's developed, Dana Perino has fallen into somewhat of a bland pattern in her looks. Typical blazered looks, tailored suits, or structured dresses make up most of her wardrobe. Her migration away from the expected wardrobe staples that she's collected over the years allows for a fun and interesting new twist to her traditional ensembles.
Just a day before her girls' night out, Perino posted a video to her Instagram that flaunted a new style that was much more flattering. The black leather jacket and a plum silk button up were much better suited for the host's figure — and completely unexpected given the rest of her wardrobe.
The combination of plum and black made for a perfect complement to Perino's tanned skin. The tailoring of the pieces didn't drown her figure but rather enhanced aspects of her small frame to make the host appear chic. The moodier tones would have been a great choice for her night out in New York and better complemented Alexis McAdams and Kate DePetro's ensembles.