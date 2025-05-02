Dana Perino's Staggering Height Difference With Her Fellow Fox News Stars

Fox News personality Dana Perino is recognized for features like her tacky fashion sense and her stunning career transformation. "The Five" star's short stature has also become one of her defining traits, and her shocking height even makes 5 feet, 4 inches individuals like Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt look like giants in comparison. As much as Perino might not want to be remembered for her on-camera size, it's difficult not to notice her height when she stacks up against her fellow Fox News stars.

Before being outdone by Leavitt in the height department, Perino stood no chance standing side-by-side with the professional wrestler and "Gutfeld!" co-host Tyrus. The two were pictured together backstage before taping an episode of "The Five" in an August 2018 Facebook post. The whopping 6 feet, 7 inches Tyrus stood like a mountain next to Perino's humble 5-foot frame. Some Facebook commenters were taken aback by their extreme size difference. "I knew Tyrus was a big guy and did not realize just how tiny Dana is," one commenter wrote.

Though Tyrus' size was well-known to some, others were shocked by how much smaller he made Perino look. One X, formerly known as Twitter, user noticed in another photo that, even when Perino sported heels, Tyrus still towered over her. The same could be said for other Fox News faces who, though not as massive as Tyrus, look much taller than Perino.