Dana Perino's Oversized Grandma 'Fit Was More Baggy Than Bougie

Dana Perino was previously the White House press secretary under George W. Bush, and she now works as a political commentator for Fox News. The hostess posted a picture of her outfit recently that was meant to show off her look, but only left many scratching their heads.

Inspired by a trend that has swept the internet, Dana Perino has been posting weekly Friday 'fit check' videos. She appeared in one of these videos earlier this summer, a series that she has been participating in alongside other hosts and employees of Fox News. In these reels, the hosts walk through the elements of their outfits, including where they bought each piece from their top to their pants to their shoes.

In this particular installment of the summer series, Perino appeared alongside Paul Mauro and Kate Depetro in an outfit that was outdated, tired, and oversized. Perino's grandma look was one that viewers have seen time and time again in combination: blazer and sleek pant, from many of Fox's reporters. It's clear Perino was taking fashion advice from her co-hosts, and it came back to bite her, because Perino's untailored appearance and ill-paired clothing made her look a mess in front of the cameras.