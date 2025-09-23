Dana Perino's Oversized Grandma 'Fit Was More Baggy Than Bougie
Dana Perino was previously the White House press secretary under George W. Bush, and she now works as a political commentator for Fox News. The hostess posted a picture of her outfit recently that was meant to show off her look, but only left many scratching their heads.
Inspired by a trend that has swept the internet, Dana Perino has been posting weekly Friday 'fit check' videos. She appeared in one of these videos earlier this summer, a series that she has been participating in alongside other hosts and employees of Fox News. In these reels, the hosts walk through the elements of their outfits, including where they bought each piece from their top to their pants to their shoes.
In this particular installment of the summer series, Perino appeared alongside Paul Mauro and Kate Depetro in an outfit that was outdated, tired, and oversized. Perino's grandma look was one that viewers have seen time and time again in combination: blazer and sleek pant, from many of Fox's reporters. It's clear Perino was taking fashion advice from her co-hosts, and it came back to bite her, because Perino's untailored appearance and ill-paired clothing made her look a mess in front of the cameras.
What worked and what didn't
The colors were the perfect complement to Perino's tan skin and blonde hair. The pink in the blazer highlighted her face and brought attention upwards. Even the pants were a nice shade of white that both worked with Perino's palette and the pink of the blazer. To top it all off, the neutral color of her Jimmy Choos even works in favor of the 'fit. It's very much the tailoring of the outfit that really makes it a mess.
The outdated, oversized blazer swallows Perino's small frame. From the flare of the blazer sleeves to the length of the blazer, this piece was really not meant for Perino's size or the flare of the pants. Designed by Oscar De La Renta, the jacket is further weighted down by the wool-blend of the fabric. Adding a heavier texture such as this to an outfit tends to add weight to the individual who wears it and should be paired with similar-seasoned articles, which the wide leg white pants Perino wears are not.
Perino's petite stature is hidden by the De La Renta piece and further flounders under the wide-leg white Tahari pants. The oversized-on-oversized pieces mask Perino in a pool of fabric. Additionally, the pants read as a more summery article where the blazer is looks heavy enough for winter. These end up clashing against one another, creating even more chaos in this look.