What Happened To 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed?
The year 2014 saw the birth of TLC's hit show, "90 Day Fiancé." As predicted by its title, the reality show covers the throes of relationships formed between citizens of the United States and their foreign beaus. With only 90 days to obtain their K-1 visas and create a happy-ever-after tale, the show's concept allowed for various bombshells, whether it was "90 Day Fiancé" stars lying about their past or criminal-level scandals that tainted the show's history.
Among the widely known names of "90 Day Fiancé" was Big Ed, or Edward Allen Brown, whose endless spiral into failed relationships garnered him enough notoriety to make him permanently etched into internet culture. His rise to fame was generally bittersweet. Debuting during Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," his happy-go-lucky attitude made him a fan-favorite. This, however, caused us to generally miss all the red flags Big Ed displayed throughout his various relationships on "90 Day Fiancé" — which included Rosemarie Vega and Liz Woods. Even with his appearances in six of the franchise's spin-offs, his departure after "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" left some viewers in the dark about his whereabouts. Safe to say that Big Ed is still searching for love, but he's also busy with other career ventures, maintaining his mental and physical health, and making an effort in philanthropy.
Big Ed got his real estate license
At 60, Big Ed had a plethora of odd jobs before and after gaining notoriety on "90 Day Fiancé." Aside from being a photographer, Ed also has qualifications in architecture and interior design. In 2021, he showcased the remodel of his condo to his social media followers, but it was unclear whether this would later be a clear path for Ed to follow. His departure from the TLC reality show, however, brought about a new path for Ed. While updating fans on his life during a 2024 appearance on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, Ed spoke about his new career venture. "I've got my real estate license," he said. "I'm doing real estate."
This became even more evident in July of that year when he uploaded a video to Instagram promoting Exit Taylor Real Estate, showcasing that his services would be up and running soon. "If you're looking to buy a home in Northwest Arkansas or are looking for first-time home buyer tips, look no further. Big Ed Real Estate is coming soon with everything you need to know," he wrote. Ed appeared to have excelled as a sales agent for Exit Taylor Real Estate within the Arkansas area; in September 2024, he was named one of their top sales agents. In late 2025, Ed was still finding success as a real estate agent, per his Instagram.
Religion plays a major role in Big Ed's life now
Big Ed's tumultuous relationships and numerous controversies appeared to have a lasting effect on his personal life. The life he once knew strayed away from him, which led him to become a better version of himself. One of the more somber realizations for Ed during this time was his relationship with religion.
While catching up with Entertainment Tonight in 2024, Ed shared that he had rebuilt his relationship with religion and was involved in his religious community in Arkansas. "I'm back at church. I'm also lecturing at my local church," he said. "I'm an usher, and it's really fun."
He'd go into further detail about his religious background during his appearance on "90 Day Diaries" where he expressed that even though he was born in the Catholic community, he strayed away from it over the years due to his assumption that his prayers were not being answered. "My mom and dad were devout Catholics. We went to mass every Sunday. But I stopped going to church," he said. "I stopped talking to God. I thought he was mad at me because he wouldn't give me what I wanted, which was a wife." Now, Ed has since reclaimed his faith and shown interest in finding someone he could share this with.
A healthy lifestyle is a priority for Big Ed
Big Ed's devotion to his faith was only the tip of the iceberg when it came to his change in lifestyle choices. His rise to fame, alongside his throes of relationship hardships, forced him to acknowledge his downfalls in various aspects of his life. This prompted Big Ed to start his journey with therapy, which helped him kickstart a better way of living mentally.
His commitment to bettering himself, however, saw the reality TV star transform physically. In 2021, he started his weight-loss journey and shed 25 pounds. His hardships were later compounded after Big Ed's public relationship with Liz Woods ended.
Since he departed from "90 Day Fiancé," Ed still made an effort to maintain his physical health. In a 2024 interview with Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, Ed stated that the gym has been a consistent part of his life. "I'm trying to invest in my happy and I've lost 19 pounds," he stated. "I'm in the gym every day working out." This is apparent given his Instagram, as he regularly uploads videos of himself exercising. Most of his workout seemingly involve various movements such as bicep curls, front raises, and cable flys.
Big Ed found himself engaged to a fan just 24 hours after meeting
Even after Big Ed's fallout with Rosemarie Vega and Liz Woods, he continuously made questionable relationship choices. While many of us grew privy to his problematic tendencies, others picked up on his habit of hastily rushing into serious relationships that are ultimately doomed to fail. Aside from his appearances on "90 Day Fiancé," Ed would yet again make this side of himself apparent in 2024, when he proposed to a mystery beau within 24 hours of meeting.
During a fan meet-and-greet event at Capriotti's in Florida, Ed got well-acquainted with Porscha Raemond. The impromptu engagement was just that, as Ed opted to propose with a paper clip as their engagement ring. Reports circulated regarding their closeness, to which publications became aware they didn't know each other long at all.
News of the engagement broke, and Ed promptly took to Instagram Stories to let his fans know he was calling it quits with Raemond. "Love is a crazy thing ... I did something that was impulsive, I asked this girl to marry me, and after considering ... It's too soon and it's not really what I want, obviously," he said (via People). "After talking to my family, I realized that I don't wanna get married. I wanna be single. So, I wish her — Porscha — the best in life."
Philanthropy became a focus for Big Ed
Big Ed's life after "90 Day Fiancé" wasn't just littered with controversy and scandals. In fact, there's a lot of good Ed attempted to instill into the world and himself. Given that Big Ed has a neck condition known as Klippel-Feil Syndrome, he understands the importance of having the necessary foundations to not only increase the public's awareness of certain health defects, but also the importance of funding the research behind these conditions.
One of the causes Ed has been heavily invested in is the Remembering Nicholas Foundation. Founded by Racheal Wasniewski, the organization was created following the loss of her son, Nicholas Miles, shortly after he was born. In hopes of helping other families dealing with the loss of their infant, the foundation's mission is to help families either financially or emotionally navigate through their grief.
Touched by the organization's mission, Ed used his platform to promote the foundation in any way he could. One of which saw him guest bartend for The Whales Tale in New York in July 2024. According to the company's Instagram post, this was all to raise money for the foundation. "Join us as Bid Ed takes over our bar!" the caption read, announcing the TLC star's appearance. "We will match every drink purchased as a donation to his foundation, Remembering Nicholas. So come on down for a weekend of fun, games, charity, and of course, Big Ed!"
The TLC star dove headfirst into the wine business
With Big Ed's background in interior design and his experience as a real estate agent, diving into different career paths wasn't new to the reality TV star. In fact, these impromptu decisions are what diversified his seemingly lengthy resume in a multitude of fields. At the start of 2025, Ed sought out yet another business venture that, believe it or not, seemed to be rooted in a deep passion.
Ed launched his own brand of wine, Big Ed Malbec, shortly after purchasing his own vineyard. Unlike his other impromptu schemes, Ed was interested in wine long before making this decision. "I have always been a huge fan of Malbec wine from Argentina," he told the Mirror. "I've tried other grapes from your Zinfandels to your Cabernets to your Pinots, but there's something about the region of Argentina, Mendoza specifically, that I just fell in love with, and it's always been a dream of mine to have my own winery."
With something new on the horizon, Ed expressed his excitement for getting Big Ed Malbec off the ground. He would even go as far as to share that retail stores like Walmart are going to sell the Malbec in the following year. As he promised his fans to deliver some of "the most smoothest, eloquent grapes they'll ever taste," onlookers will just have to wait and see whether this venture proves to be successful.
Big Ed announced a new reality show venture in the home improvement industry
Big Ed has a lengthy resume aside from being a reality TV star. In addition to his career as a photographer, Ed is also a noteworthy interior designer, which was later leveraged into his real estate career. As for his passion for television, however, that remained during his time away from "90 Day Fiancé." So much so that he'd come up with a creative project that would likely see him back on television. This time, it wouldn't revolve around his love life.
In February 2025, Ed took to Facebook to update fans on his whereabouts and his business plans for the future. In the video, Ed gave his followers a brief tour of his home studio, alongside his musical instruments and artwork he used to sell in San Diego, California. The point of the video, however, was to introduce his reality show project, "Big Ed Rehab Home and Heart," which is a home remodeling show he's been working on for quite some time. "We have about four episodes in the can," he stated. "I'll give you guys details as far as when that stuff is going to go live. We've pitched it to a few networks, so hopefully they'll pick it up, and I could still be on camera, and have fun, and not have to do a freakin' day job." Unfortunately, there haven't been any updates about the show moving forward since this upload.
A mysterious woman began posting flirty videos with Big Ed
Despite Big Ed's numerous relationship pitfalls, he is still actively searching for love, and this remained true following his departure from "90 Day Fiancé." This was evident in 2024 when he made headlines for his impromptu proposal to a mystery woman he had only known for 24 hours. From breaking it off to announcing that it would be best for him to remain single, this period didn't last too long, as he'd make a low-key relationship public the following year.
On April 18, 2025, a woman named Lena Scrivanich uploaded a video on Instagram with the caption, "You find love in the most unexpected places." In the video was none other than Ed, who tagged along to seemingly get one of her dresses tailored. She'd jokingly ask Ed if he had ever found love, to which he responded, "I have definitely found it, but then I lose it." Their flirty banter was felt throughout the video as Ed shared that he felt something from her. "Ed and I are falling in love," Scrivanich said.
Aside from another flirty video of the two together on Instagram a few days later, in which Scrivanich was dangling a band on her ring finger, not much was known about their relationship — real, fake, or clickbait. Ed's Instagram followers didn't do much to entice them to share as much information, either, as most of the comments regarding their relationship were generally negative.
Big Ed's first blind date was documented on 90 Day Diaries
Even with new business ventures, Big Ed found time to catch up with "90 Day Fiancé" fans through "90 Day Diaries." On the show, Ed spoke about his growth outside of the reality show and his shortcomings in his previous relationships. His acknowledgement of this, of course, wasn't going to deter him from potentially finding his soulmate, which was a critical point of his coverage in "90 Day Diaries."
In one episode, Ed was set up on his first blind date by his friends. The woman he would be set up with was Christine, who, at her core, seemed to be a better fit for Ed than his previous beaus. "I'm going on my first blind date that I've ever been on," he expressed. "The only thing I know is that she's gorgeous and she's my age." This was a change of pace for Big Ed who's avoided dating women his own age. "She's definitely much older than the women that I've dated recently, so it's going to take some getting used to, I think," he shared. The two appeared to hit it off, as they enjoyed a limousine ride to a haunted house for their date night. While the two agreed to have a second date, it's unclear whether their relationship continued to develop outside of the show.
Big Ed continued maintaining his lucrative stint on Cameo
From his jovial personality to his chaotic relationships, it was clear that since his introduction in Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," Big Ed has been one of the bigger stars to come out of the reality TV series. Despite his overall trajectory in the show, fans couldn't help but love the antics he was involved in, whether it was a controversial bombshell regarding his relationship with Liz Woods or his cringy interactions with Rosemarie Vega. Nonetheless, his popularity followed him off the show, resulting in Ed maintaining a notable online presence.
This later began to show itself through Cameo, a website that allows fans to pay celebrities for personalized shout-outs online, ranging from joyous "Happy Birthday" wishes to sarcastic quips. This became a lucrative side hustle for the former reality star, and in 2021, he was listed as one of Cameo's highest earners.
While it's unclear how much he made on Cameo overall — with some estimating it to be somewhere above $100,000 — Ed saw this to be fruitful to continue doing so over the years. In the days leading up to Halloween 2025, Ed saw the holiday as an opportunity to take to TikTok to promote a discount on his usual $76 booking fee on Cameo. Luckily for Ed, his presence on Cameo hasn't seemed to diminish over the year, suggesting that he's still relatively popular amongst the "90 Day Fiancé" fanbase.