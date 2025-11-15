What Happened To 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed?

The year 2014 saw the birth of TLC's hit show, "90 Day Fiancé." As predicted by its title, the reality show covers the throes of relationships formed between citizens of the United States and their foreign beaus. With only 90 days to obtain their K-1 visas and create a happy-ever-after tale, the show's concept allowed for various bombshells, whether it was "90 Day Fiancé" stars lying about their past or criminal-level scandals that tainted the show's history.

Among the widely known names of "90 Day Fiancé" was Big Ed, or Edward Allen Brown, whose endless spiral into failed relationships garnered him enough notoriety to make him permanently etched into internet culture. His rise to fame was generally bittersweet. Debuting during Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," his happy-go-lucky attitude made him a fan-favorite. This, however, caused us to generally miss all the red flags Big Ed displayed throughout his various relationships on "90 Day Fiancé" — which included Rosemarie Vega and Liz Woods. Even with his appearances in six of the franchise's spin-offs, his departure after "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" left some viewers in the dark about his whereabouts. Safe to say that Big Ed is still searching for love, but he's also busy with other career ventures, maintaining his mental and physical health, and making an effort in philanthropy.