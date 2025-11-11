Erika Kirk Switches Up Her Signature Look In Oval Office Visit That Has Us Doing A Double Take
Like so many women in President Donald Trump's inner circle, Erika Kirk often appears to have succumbed to the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend. The look calls for plenty of fillers and smoothers, along with heavy makeup and perfectly styled long locks. Even in the midst of her deep grieving for her late husband, Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, Erika has maintained her pageant-ready looks, from her acceptance speech at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards ceremony to the huge memorial service in his native Arizona. That's why her most recent appearance, at a White House event, had everyone — us included — doing a double take.
The president presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor as the new U.S. ambassador to India on November 10, 2025. The political strategist worked closely with Charlie, so Erika was there as a guest to offer a few words of congratulations. "Charlie loved you," she said (via YouTube), later enthusing, "I am so proud of you, and Charlie is going to be with you every single day in spirit." For the occasion, Erika wore a white blouse and dark pants, paired with a long black coat. But her hair wasn't glossed and styled as usual. Instead, Erika's natural waves hung untamed down her shoulders and, dare we say, looked almost sloppy.
Likewise, the Turning Point USA CEO's makeup was also so neutral as to be almost nonexistent. For the first time since her husband's death, Erika looked less like a former Miss Arizona and more like a newly widowed mom just trying to hold it all together. On X, formerly known as Twitter, plenty of observers noticed it too. "She had less eye makeup," commented one such user, while a much harsher critic sneered, "That might be the worst hair I've ever seen."
Some people believe Erika Kirk has a much bigger future in store
Erika Kirk's eventful life's journey from pageant queen to influencer and now entrepreneur took a sudden detour after the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk. Suddenly, the young widow was charged with carrying on Charlie's mission to bring young conservative Christians both to the polls and into greater national consciousness. If fans have their way, though, Erika will take on a more prominent role herself in D.C. On X, one commenter predicted, "I don't know, but I think Trump's going to put her on his staff somehow." Another agreed, noting, "Her ambitions outweigh her husband's."
There were also tons of predictable snickers from those who noticed that Vice President JD Vance, whose cozy hug with Erika at a Turning Point USA event caused a major stir online, performed the swearing-in of Sergio Gor. And yet his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, was noticeably absent from the proceedings. Murmurs swirled about a new vice-presidential wife on the horizon, even though the two stood on opposite sides of the room and didn't interact. On the other hand, President Donald Trump pulled in Erika for a kiss on the cheek before she made her remarks, sparking a whole new set of salacious rumors.
Wisecracks aside, seeing Erika looking less than polished was a somber reminder that behind her usual camera-ready façade is a young woman coming to terms with a monumental loss. Whatever path she chooses — politics, activism, at-home parenting, or something entirely different — Erika will always wonder what might have been.