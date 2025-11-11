Erika Kirk Switches Up Her Signature Look In Oval Office Visit That Has Us Doing A Double Take

Like so many women in President Donald Trump's inner circle, Erika Kirk often appears to have succumbed to the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend. The look calls for plenty of fillers and smoothers, along with heavy makeup and perfectly styled long locks. Even in the midst of her deep grieving for her late husband, Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, Erika has maintained her pageant-ready looks, from her acceptance speech at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards ceremony to the huge memorial service in his native Arizona. That's why her most recent appearance, at a White House event, had everyone — us included — doing a double take.

The president presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor as the new U.S. ambassador to India on November 10, 2025. The political strategist worked closely with Charlie, so Erika was there as a guest to offer a few words of congratulations. "Charlie loved you," she said (via YouTube), later enthusing, "I am so proud of you, and Charlie is going to be with you every single day in spirit." For the occasion, Erika wore a white blouse and dark pants, paired with a long black coat. But her hair wasn't glossed and styled as usual. Instead, Erika's natural waves hung untamed down her shoulders and, dare we say, looked almost sloppy.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Likewise, the Turning Point USA CEO's makeup was also so neutral as to be almost nonexistent. For the first time since her husband's death, Erika looked less like a former Miss Arizona and more like a newly widowed mom just trying to hold it all together. On X, formerly known as Twitter, plenty of observers noticed it too. "She had less eye makeup," commented one such user, while a much harsher critic sneered, "That might be the worst hair I've ever seen."