The Democratic Leader Marjorie Taylor Greene Unexpectedly Praised
Marjorie Taylor Greene praising a prominent Democrat while slamming Republicans wasn't on our 2025 bingo cards, or even a part of our wildest dreams for that matter. When she appeared on CNN — yep, you read that right! — in November 2025, Greene did exactly that, commending none other than Nancy Pelosi on her illustrious political trajectory. "She had an incredible career for her party," the Georgia congresswoman enthused of Pelosi, who is set to step back from public life in 2027. "I served under her speakership in my first term in congress and I'm very impressed at her ability to get things done." Greene also expressed her desire that the GOP would take a page out of the prominent Democrat's book on how to actually accomplish goals — a sly dig that didn't go unnoticed.
Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I will praise Nancy Pelosi. She had an incredible career for her party. I served under her speakership in my first term in Congress and I'm very impressed at her ability to get things done. I wish we could get things done for our party like Nancy Pelosi... pic.twitter.com/34sLgWcYCZ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025
To be fair, the outspoken politician ended her praise with a not-so-subtle swipe, quipping that she wished certain politicians would just throw in the towel long before they entered their 80s. Even so, Greene's words were in stark contrast to the time she grinned from ear to ear while discussing the prospect of Pelosi's retirement. In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, in December 2022, the Republican likened the possibility of the former house speaker's departure from the government to a scene in Narnia, where the White Witch departed from the land and took away all its misery with her, giving rise to a beautiful spring. Considering Pelosi has a prominent spot on the long list of politicians who can't stand Greene, it's safe to say she takes her compliments and insults lightly.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has made several inflammatory remarks about Nancy Pelosi
Marjorie Taylor Greene's messiest public feuds have given her an infamous reputation. However, the congresswoman's spat with Nancy Pelosi still plummeted her public standing even further because she stooped just that low. According to CNN, in 2019, the proudly MAGA politician liked a Facebook post suggesting that "a bullet to the head would be quicker" in ousting the house speaker. Around the same time, Greene took to X to clarify that her team often liked certain things on social media on her behalf. Although it's unclear whether the controversial like in question came from the Georgia representative herself, Greene did tell her February 2019 Facebook Live viewers that she felt Pelosi would "suffer death" or be imprisoned for being a traitor to her own country.
The outspoken politician further cemented her dislike for the prominent Democrat in 2019 by starting an online petition to get her impeached. Unsurprisingly, Pelosi has remained cool in the face of her opponent's many jabs. However, she left no room for doubt that she had any love for Greene. In 2021, the house speaker confessed that she had no reasonable explanation for the Republican Party's decision to elect MTG to the Education and Labor Committee.
After detailing some of the congresswoman's most insensitive remarks about school shootings, Pelosi argued, "What could they be thinking — or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?" (via the New York Times). She added, "It is absolutely appalling." However, that public callout wasn't enough for MTG to reconsider her stance. In 2022, Greene got brutally roasted by X users for making false claims about the Highland Park shooter.