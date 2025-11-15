The Democratic Leader Marjorie Taylor Greene Unexpectedly Praised

Marjorie Taylor Greene praising a prominent Democrat while slamming Republicans wasn't on our 2025 bingo cards, or even a part of our wildest dreams for that matter. When she appeared on CNN — yep, you read that right! — in November 2025, Greene did exactly that, commending none other than Nancy Pelosi on her illustrious political trajectory. "She had an incredible career for her party," the Georgia congresswoman enthused of Pelosi, who is set to step back from public life in 2027. "I served under her speakership in my first term in congress and I'm very impressed at her ability to get things done." Greene also expressed her desire that the GOP would take a page out of the prominent Democrat's book on how to actually accomplish goals — a sly dig that didn't go unnoticed.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I will praise Nancy Pelosi. She had an incredible career for her party. I served under her speakership in my first term in Congress and I'm very impressed at her ability to get things done. I wish we could get things done for our party like Nancy Pelosi... pic.twitter.com/34sLgWcYCZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025

To be fair, the outspoken politician ended her praise with a not-so-subtle swipe, quipping that she wished certain politicians would just throw in the towel long before they entered their 80s. Even so, Greene's words were in stark contrast to the time she grinned from ear to ear while discussing the prospect of Pelosi's retirement. In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, in December 2022, the Republican likened the possibility of the former house speaker's departure from the government to a scene in Narnia, where the White Witch departed from the land and took away all its misery with her, giving rise to a beautiful spring. Considering Pelosi has a prominent spot on the long list of politicians who can't stand Greene, it's safe to say she takes her compliments and insults lightly.