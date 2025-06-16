The Long List Of Politicians Who Can't Stand Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Republican representative, a Donald Trump admirer and defender, and, most notably, one of Congress' biggest headaches — and that last one goes for both sides of the aisle. Greene has been embroiled in some messy public feuds, and because of her unwavering belief in herself and her convictions, has weathered her fair share of embarrassing moments.

In 2025, Greene continued her controversial streak, taking advantage of President Donald Trump's tariff war, which sent markets into freefall. She bought stock left and right during the market dip right before Trump announced the tariff pause. What a fortunate coincidence! Or was it? It was almost like she had some inside information, and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thought so too, despite Greene claiming she had a financial advisor handle everything and didn't lift a finger.

Speaking to a crowd in April 2025, Ocasio-Cortez said, "I've got one question for her; how much did you make? How much did you make off of people's despair? How much did you make off that panic? How much did you make off of that suffering? No more. We can't accept it" (via MSNBC). This wasn't the first time Ocasio-Cortez had boldly spoken out against Greene. She also did so during a House Oversight Committee hearing in 2024 when Greene made derogatory comments about one of her colleagues (more on that later). Additionally, she's had to weather unwanted attention from the Georgia representative, who harassed her outside her office in 2019. During a 2021 Trump rally, Greene called Ocasio-Cortez " the little communist from New York City" and told the crowd to "lock her up" (via X). Ocasio-Cortez took to X to respond, writing, "First of all, I'm taller than her."