The Long List Of Politicians Who Can't Stand Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Republican representative, a Donald Trump admirer and defender, and, most notably, one of Congress' biggest headaches — and that last one goes for both sides of the aisle. Greene has been embroiled in some messy public feuds, and because of her unwavering belief in herself and her convictions, has weathered her fair share of embarrassing moments.
In 2025, Greene continued her controversial streak, taking advantage of President Donald Trump's tariff war, which sent markets into freefall. She bought stock left and right during the market dip right before Trump announced the tariff pause. What a fortunate coincidence! Or was it? It was almost like she had some inside information, and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thought so too, despite Greene claiming she had a financial advisor handle everything and didn't lift a finger.
Speaking to a crowd in April 2025, Ocasio-Cortez said, "I've got one question for her; how much did you make? How much did you make off of people's despair? How much did you make off that panic? How much did you make off of that suffering? No more. We can't accept it" (via MSNBC). This wasn't the first time Ocasio-Cortez had boldly spoken out against Greene. She also did so during a House Oversight Committee hearing in 2024 when Greene made derogatory comments about one of her colleagues (more on that later). Additionally, she's had to weather unwanted attention from the Georgia representative, who harassed her outside her office in 2019. During a 2021 Trump rally, Greene called Ocasio-Cortez " the little communist from New York City" and told the crowd to "lock her up" (via X). Ocasio-Cortez took to X to respond, writing, "First of all, I'm taller than her."
Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett got into a verbal scuffle with Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett's feud started like all good political spats do — on the House floor. Greene and some of her Republican colleagues caused a House Oversight Committee meeting to be postponed because they insisted on attending Donald Trump's New York fraud trial. Greene still had Trump on her mind when the proceedings commenced, bringing up the topic of his trial, even though it had nothing to do with the meeting. This led Crockett to ask, "Do you know what we're here for?" (via 11Alive). Greene responded, "I don't think you know what you're here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."
Chaos erupted at Greene's comment, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez moved to have Greene's comments scrapped from the record. The Oversight Committee chair James Comer overruled her request. That's when Crockett clapped back, asking Comer, "Just to better understand your ruling; if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blond bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" More chaos followed, and the incident spawned several headlines.
Crockett later told CNN, "That's all it is, it is racism. And she [Greene] decided that she was going to be that person out loud and out front on yesterday. The difference is I just wasn't going to take it lying down. She is racist. I mean, I don't have any questions about that." Greene retaliated on X, writing, "AOC isn't intelligent. Jasmine Crockett has fake eyelashes. These aren't attacks on personalities. These are just facts." Crockett, in turn, turned her insult of Greene into merchandise that she dubbed "A Crockett Clapback Collection."
Republican Representative Lauren Boebert thinks Greene is an embarrassment
You know you're doing something wrong if your fellow Republicans think you're an embarrassment to their party. If that Republican happens to be Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who's had her fair share of controversial moments, some introspection is definitely warranted. The two congresswomen haven't seen eye to eye on several occasions, and Boebert and Greene's feud went from personal to political in 2023 when the latter called the Colorado congresswoman "a little b—" during a House meeting. The disagreement centered around Greene's attempts to impeach Biden, and she accused Boebert of copying her work when she filed her own motion.
Things really heated up in 2024 when Greene and Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett got into that infamous spat during a House Committee hearing. While Boebert remained mum throughout the chaos, she showed her contempt for Greene when she joined forces with the Democrats to try and get the Georgia representative to adhere to House decorum. She was the only Republican to do so, and, astonishingly, took some time during the meeting to apologize to American citizens for what they had to witness. "I don't think this is the best use of our time when we are squabbling," Boebert said (via X). "When things get as heated as they have, it's unfortunately an embarrassment on our body as a whole."
Boebert doubled down on these statements when she later spoke to reporters. "It was embarrassing what was going on," she admitted (via AlterNet). "I couldn't bring myself to stand in defense of that, I wouldn't do it for the other side," she added in reference to her decision to back the Democrats' efforts to remind Greene to mind her manners.
Democratic Representative Robert Garcia would love to see Greene leave Congress for good
Taking into account that Marjorie Taylor Greene has irked her fellow Republicans, it should come as no surprise that most Democrats don't have many good things to say about her. In fact, California Representative Robert Garcia might just break out in a happy dance if Greene loses her House seat in the future. In 2023, Garcia told MeidasTouch (via Newsweek), "Her antics are just getting worse and worse and worse." He then asserted that Greene shouldn't even be a member of Congress. "She has no idea what she's actually doing, has no respect amongst any of her colleagues, and is a really destructive force," he said, adding, "[She's] a traitor to the country."
This was hardly the last time Garcia has offered criticism of his colleague. Before President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk's bromance officially went up in flames in real time on social media, Congress was in session, with Garcia grilling Republicans about their new mixed feelings about Trump's Big Beautiful Bill after Musk voiced criticism for it. It seemed the Tesla CEO's comments on X that the bill is a "massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill" and "a disgusting abomination," prompted some Republicans to actually read it.
Shortly after Musk's tweet, Greene also took to X to voice her doubts even though she voted to pass the bill. Her concern was about the seemingly hidden clause that allows for AI to go unregulated for the next 10 years. "I am adamantly OPPOSED to this," she wrote. Garcia questioned Greene about this changed stance during the House meeting on June 4 and put her on the spot. Greene fumbled her answer and contradicted herself by saying she was glad to have voted for the bill.
Several Republican Representatives have expressed contempt for the chaos Greene sows
Much like some of his colleagues, Nebraska Representative Donald Bacon decided he about had it with Marjorie Taylor Greene when she tried to impeach House Speaker Mike Johnson in 2024. "Ninety-eight percent of us find it disgusting," he told reporters about Greene's efforts to oust Johnson (via Forbes). "I just try to ignore it. I can't help what she does [...] We're tired of the chaos. We're tired of the anarchy."
Bacon was right when he asserted that his fellow Republicans were also getting fed up with Greene's conduct. Greene's fellow Georgia Representative Barry Loudermilk also spoke out against the congresswoman, telling Politico that even Donald Trump was burning up Greene's phone trying to get her to cease her efforts to have Johnson removed. "I think she's lost a whole lot of respect in her district," Loudermilk said.
Greene's efforts to oust Johnson were in vain, and in the aftermath, more of her Republican colleagues made it clear that they were unhappy with her, including Colorado Representative Dusty Johnson, who said he was no fan of the congresswoman or the way she was handling losing the vote. "Listen, all of us in life get to decide how we handle disappointment. You can be productive or you can be destructive. Ms. Taylor Greene is choosing destructive," he said. "She is engaged in a failing act of political theater."
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson doesn't take Greene seriously
Given that she tried and failed to remove him as House Speaker, it should come as no surprise that Mike Johnson isn't Marjorie Taylor Greene's biggest fan. The Speaker and congresswoman used to get along, until she decided to put his job in jeopardy. Johnson, who seems to have a rather thick skin when it comes to Greene and her antics, said in a statement that the congresswoman was making a mistake with her motion to remove him as Speaker. "This motion is wrong for the Republican conference, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country," the statement read (via The Guardian).
It was during a conversation with News Nation that Johnson really let his feelings be known. When asked about Greene's efforts to oust him as Speaker, Johnson replied, "Bless her heart. I don't think she's proving to be [a serious lawmaker]." Ouch. Greene, in turn, accused Johnson of being the Democratic Party's little helper. "Our elected Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has aided and abetted the Democrats and the Biden administration in destroying our country," she argued (via BBC).
After the vote failed, Johnson called Greene's efforts a "distraction" that he was thankful was over and dealt with, adding that he hoped Congress could get back to conducting itself in a respectable manner and that Greene's failed motion would bring an end to "the personality politics and the frivolous character assassination that has defined the 118th Congress."
Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger thinks Greene is an attention-seeker
Former Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger had the misfortune of calling Marjorie Taylor Greene his colleague before his exit from Congress in 2023. In 2021, he had a hard time hiding his contempt for the Georgia representative while making an appearance on CNN Newsroom. "She really doesn't do anything but travel the country and attack people, but, you know — come up with crazy conspiracy theories, and try to be famous," Kinzinger said (via Yahoo!). "And she's done a good job of being famous. We all know her, so congratulations."
Kinzinger also blasted Greene for having a big mouth and then playing the victim when she's confronted with the consequences of her words and actions during a 2022 interview with News Nation (via CBS News). He brought up all the instances where Greene had physical encounters with members of the public and her infamous trip to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office where she proceeded to yell at the New York representative from outside her door. "When Marjorie Taylor Greene is confronted, she's all of a sudden a victim and a poor, helpless congresswoman that's just trying to do her job. It's insane," Kinzinger said.
Kinzinger hasn't warmed to Greene since. When she claimed that Republicans won't allow the American government to fund Ukraine's war with Russia, Kinzinger publicly disagreed with her while making an appearance on CNN. He blasted Greene for being out of touch with reality. "When you're her — she's a millionaire — you've never sacrificed for a thing in your life, you've never served anything but yourself and your own goals. I can't expect her to understand what it means to actually defend democracy physically."
Republican Representative Mike Lawler has made fun of Greene's conspiracy theories
After Marjorie Taylor Greene's attempt to oust Speaker Mike Johnson failed, she told reporters that she didn't regret a thing. "I'm proud of myself," she proclaimed, saying she was the only Republican following up her words with actions, unlike some of her colleagues, per Politico. New York Representative Mike Lawler wasn't having it, telling reporters, "Moscow Marjorie has clearly gone off the deep end — maybe the result of a space laser." There were two insults hidden in his statement. The brutal nickname referred to Greene's attempts to cut funding to Ukraine as the country weathers military action from Russia and her apparent soft spot for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As for the space lasers, anyone who has been keeping up with the news knows Greene once said Jewish space lasers from space are causing wildfires — not climate change.
This wasn't the last time Lawler laid into Greene and used her ludicrous space laser theory to deliver a blow. As President Donald Trump geared up to get his Big Beautiful Bill passed, Lawler threatened to withdraw his vote unless the president revised the state and local tax (SALT) deductions stipulated in the spending bill. Greene took to X to lash out at Lawler, writing a lengthy reprimanding tweet that started off with, "Mike Lawler usually isn't the guy in the conference with the best ideas." The congressman clapped back, "Shockingly the 'Jewish Space Laser' lady once again doesn't have a clue what she is talking about."