Donald Trump's Gaudy Oval Office Tour Is Giving Mar-A-Lago 2.0 And No One's Impressed
By the time President Donald Trump moves out of the White House (and we sure hope he agrees to do so at the end of his second term), the Executive Mansion might be better described as the Gold House. The evolution of Trump's gilded Oval Office has sparked plenty of conversation, and the president's gaudy golden decor has received its fair share of criticism. The hottest take yet came from none other than Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who asked the president whether he'd gotten the golden adornments in the Oval Office from Home Depot while he subjected her to a White House tour on November 10, 2025.
Trump shows off all the gold he has in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/V5kR2DKqVi
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 11, 2025
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Trump was once again bragging to Ingraham about how all the gilding in the Oval Office is real gold. "You can't imitate real gold," the president insisted (via X), as the Fox News host looked around, probably wondering whether she had mistakenly walked into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. "So these aren't like, from Home Depot?" Ingraham asked, indicating the onslaught of gold in the office. "No, this is not Home Depot stuff," Trump replied. Ingraham remained skeptical, and so did many netizens. "His real gold is the equivalent of his real tan," one X user quipped.
It's not every day someone from Fox News questions the president's claims, and Ingraham isn't the only one who seems to think the Oval Office is worse off under Trump's reign. "It lacks any of the finesse of proper French gilding," an anonymous expert curator told The Washington Post in August 2025. "It's a typical amateur approach," another expert weighed in. The overall takeaway from the tour, at least according to social media, was that the Oval Office was looking just as tacky as Mar-a-Lago.
The Oval Office isn't the only room that has been subjected to Trump's gold obsession
While the longest government shutdown in U.S. history dragged on, Donald Trump thought it fitting to show off the renovations he'd made to the Lincoln bathroom. Spoiler alert — it is now covered in gold and white marble. He also started the now-infamous White House ballroom project, which saw the East Wing demolished entirely.
While speaking to Fox News' Laura Ingraham on November 10, 2025, Trump was confronted with the rumor that Melania Trump isn't a fan of the East Wing demolition. He immediately refuted it. "[Melania] loved her little tiny office in it," Trump told Ingraham before asserting that the first lady changed her mind in about one day. "If you would ask her now, she says it's great," he claimed (via X).
Ingraham's interview with Trump has garnered plenty of attention, and not just because she asked him whether he bought the Oval Office decorations from a chain store. The anchor asked the president some tough questions, which included confronting him about the debilitating effects of the government shutdown and his claims that the cost of living has come down since he took office. It appears that Trump's golden decor can't distract from the real issues at hand.