Donald Trump's Gaudy Oval Office Tour Is Giving Mar-A-Lago 2.0 And No One's Impressed

By the time President Donald Trump moves out of the White House (and we sure hope he agrees to do so at the end of his second term), the Executive Mansion might be better described as the Gold House. The evolution of Trump's gilded Oval Office has sparked plenty of conversation, and the president's gaudy golden decor has received its fair share of criticism. The hottest take yet came from none other than Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who asked the president whether he'd gotten the golden adornments in the Oval Office from Home Depot while he subjected her to a White House tour on November 10, 2025.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Trump was once again bragging to Ingraham about how all the gilding in the Oval Office is real gold. "You can't imitate real gold," the president insisted (via X), as the Fox News host looked around, probably wondering whether she had mistakenly walked into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. "So these aren't like, from Home Depot?" Ingraham asked, indicating the onslaught of gold in the office. "No, this is not Home Depot stuff," Trump replied. Ingraham remained skeptical, and so did many netizens. "His real gold is the equivalent of his real tan," one X user quipped.

It's not every day someone from Fox News questions the president's claims, and Ingraham isn't the only one who seems to think the Oval Office is worse off under Trump's reign. "It lacks any of the finesse of proper French gilding," an anonymous expert curator told The Washington Post in August 2025. "It's a typical amateur approach," another expert weighed in. The overall takeaway from the tour, at least according to social media, was that the Oval Office was looking just as tacky as Mar-a-Lago.