Trump's Gaudy Gold Decor Isn't The Grossest Thing In The Oval Office

Whoever inherits the Oval Office from Donald Trump in 2029 will certainly have a hard time getting all the gold off the walls. Many argue that Trump's Oval Office makeover looks tacky, and if you're not a fan of gold, the sight of it all sure is an assault on the eyes. But there's something else that has caught netizens' attention — the carpet. Every president gets to decorate the space to their liking, and Former President Barack Obama once confessed that his favorite artifact, from two terms in office, was the carpet that was custom-made for him, featuring quotes from other prominent American leaders.

Obama's favorite quote was one from Martin Luther King, which read: "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice," (via The Guardian). Of course, Trump didn't keep this carpet for his first term, and he's added another rug during his second. The new carpet, however, doesn't look all that new. As one pundit pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter, "He's got tacky plastic covered in gold leaf on the walls but no one seems to know how to clean the rug."

And indeed, the beige and cream-colored carpet looks like it took quite a beating from various pairs of dirty shoes. Of course, it could simply be the lighting playing tricks. Some X users argued that the carpet actually isn't dirty and the alternating colors are the result of pile direction. Either way, choosing such a light-colored rug for an office with plenty of foot traffic wasn't the wisest choice, but Trump likely thought it complimented the gold accents.