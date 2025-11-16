Zohran Mamdani's Filmmaker Mother Lives A Lavish Life

Zohran Mamdani has had quite the incredible career thus far. After generating waves of support from predominantly younger and working-class New Yorkers, Zohran went from being a relatively unknown NYC politician who occasionally got under President Donald Trump's skin to defeating Andrew Cuomo in the November 2025 elections, in order to become mayor of the Big Apple. But while Zohran himself is fairly new to the spotlight, and now arguably the biggest name in his family, the politician's background is anything but typical. And his mother, in particular, is no stranger to Hollywood-style luxury.

Zohran's father is a high-profile academic by the name of Mahmood Mamdani, while his mom is none other than award-winning filmmaker Mira Nair. Nair got her start making documentaries, though she began helming works of fiction before too long, as well. Nair made her feature directorial debut with "Salaam Bombay!" which was released in theaters in 1988. Nair went on to helm the 2001 critical darling "Monsoon Wedding," which won her the coveted Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. More recently, Zohran's mom got some Disney money by tackling 2016 sports biopic "Queen of Katwe."

Nair also later directed the first episode of the 2022 Disney+ series "National Treasure: Edge of History." It's no surprise, then, that Nair lives rather comfortably, with an estimated net worth of $5 million, splitting her time between the U.S., India, and her son's birthplace, Uganda. "I am privileged to have my own cocoon (office) in each of my three homes: New York, Kampala and New Delhi," Nair proudly told Screen Daily in 2020. "All of these rooms are lined with my precious books, art that has been made by friends or painters and photographers I admire, and my love for hand-painted toys from Banaras."