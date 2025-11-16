Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen's Faces Have Totally Transformed Since Leaving Hollywood
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shot to insane levels of fame with their role as Michelle Tanner in "Full House" at just six-months old. As acting fraternal twins, the actors were swept up into opposing roles after the hit ABC series ended. They became icons of the late 1990s with their girlhood classics like "Switching Goals," "Our Lips are Sealed," and "Winning London." Video games were made, inspired by the acting duo, as they were also ushered into having musical careers together alongside their filmography. Needless to say, their image became synonymous with a certain era in the young Hollywood world, and in 2025, decades after their youthfully found fame, the twins are rocking some different looks.
The Olsen twins have refined their styles, opting for simpler color schemes and patterns in the 2020s, which better reflect their mature age. The playful loudness of their looks, made especially unique by their beach-wave bleached hair, has fallen to the wayside to make room for more polished appearances. Out are also their rounded cheeks and fuller faces, replaced with prominent cheekbones and fairer skin. Through all these changes, the pair's matching big doe eyes have stood the test of time and continue to entrance audiences and cameras alike.
What the Olsen twins have been up to since leaving Hollywood
As the pair have exited Hollywood, their lives have been closed off, making many ask: what happened to the Olsen twins? Mary-Kate Olsen's and Ashley Olsen's privacy has become top priority, but with such an impactful role in many people's childhood, their lives have not become completely unnoticed. Ashley welcomed her first and only child as of November 2025, Otto, with husband Louis Eisner, whom she married in 2022. Mary-Kate also got married in the time away from the screen.
In November 2015, the "Full House" actor tied the knot with Olivier Sarkozy, but in 2020 Mary-Kate filed for a divorce from her then-husband. Outside of their love lives, the duo did carry something with them from their early years in their all-encompassing careers. In 2005, Mary-Kate and Ashley started their clothing line, "The Row."
Shaped after other higher end brands, the label produces pieces that the Olsen twins would style. Simple, sophisticated, and refined, the clothing is a much more expensive twist on their early 2000s brand that targeted audiences of young girls and teens who wished to dress like TV's Olsen twins.