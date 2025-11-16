Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen's Faces Have Totally Transformed Since Leaving Hollywood

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shot to insane levels of fame with their role as Michelle Tanner in "Full House" at just six-months old. As acting fraternal twins, the actors were swept up into opposing roles after the hit ABC series ended. They became icons of the late 1990s with their girlhood classics like "Switching Goals," "Our Lips are Sealed," and "Winning London." Video games were made, inspired by the acting duo, as they were also ushered into having musical careers together alongside their filmography. Needless to say, their image became synonymous with a certain era in the young Hollywood world, and in 2025, decades after their youthfully found fame, the twins are rocking some different looks.

Jamie Mccarthy & Andrew H. Walker/Getty

The Olsen twins have refined their styles, opting for simpler color schemes and patterns in the 2020s, which better reflect their mature age. The playful loudness of their looks, made especially unique by their beach-wave bleached hair, has fallen to the wayside to make room for more polished appearances. Out are also their rounded cheeks and fuller faces, replaced with prominent cheekbones and fairer skin. Through all these changes, the pair's matching big doe eyes have stood the test of time and continue to entrance audiences and cameras alike.