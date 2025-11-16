RFK Jr.'s Wife Put One Of His Weirdest Habits On Blast

Joining the scandalous Kennedy family means constantly being scrutinized and thrust into the public eye. Actress Cheryl Hines, who married Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in 2014, has known that for over a decade — which is why airing her husband's bizarre business online only seems fair.

In October 2025, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star appeared on "The Katie Miller Podcast," discussing everything from her entertainment work to the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement to life with RFK Jr. During the hour-long interview, host Katie Miller asked Hines if she ever gave him grief about his diet. Laughing, she then shared information RFK Jr. probably didn't want blasted online. "Right now, he is only eating meat and fermented vegetables," she said, before adding that RFK Jr. is up at 6:30 a.m. cooking steak and munching on sauerkraut. Not the best thing to smell first thing in the morning.

While that's strange enough, RFK Jr. takes his dedication to this diet seriously, so seriously that he will actually BYOS (bring your own sauerkraut) to restaurants. Someone help this man. To make matters even weirder, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services will actually ask his wife to put the sauerkraut in her nice purse. "I'm going to give this bag to one of my daughters [when I die]," she said. "This is not a sauerkraut bag." That honestly sounds like a subplot on a "Curb Your Enthusiasm" episode.