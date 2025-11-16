RFK Jr.'s Wife Put One Of His Weirdest Habits On Blast
Joining the scandalous Kennedy family means constantly being scrutinized and thrust into the public eye. Actress Cheryl Hines, who married Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in 2014, has known that for over a decade — which is why airing her husband's bizarre business online only seems fair.
In October 2025, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star appeared on "The Katie Miller Podcast," discussing everything from her entertainment work to the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement to life with RFK Jr. During the hour-long interview, host Katie Miller asked Hines if she ever gave him grief about his diet. Laughing, she then shared information RFK Jr. probably didn't want blasted online. "Right now, he is only eating meat and fermented vegetables," she said, before adding that RFK Jr. is up at 6:30 a.m. cooking steak and munching on sauerkraut. Not the best thing to smell first thing in the morning.
While that's strange enough, RFK Jr. takes his dedication to this diet seriously, so seriously that he will actually BYOS (bring your own sauerkraut) to restaurants. Someone help this man. To make matters even weirder, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services will actually ask his wife to put the sauerkraut in her nice purse. "I'm going to give this bag to one of my daughters [when I die]," she said. "This is not a sauerkraut bag." That honestly sounds like a subplot on a "Curb Your Enthusiasm" episode.
RFK Jr. has many strange behaviors
While the sauerkraut thing is definitely up there on the "weird behaviors" list, that's not Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s only quirk. Another involves his workout routine. He wears jeans when he exercises, which seems like the worst item of clothing to don when hitting the gym. RFK Jr. explained to Fox News in August 2025 why he did this. The father of six shared how he'd wear jeans to go hiking, then immediately head to the gym for a workout. "I found it was convenient [to just leave the jeans on]," he admitted, "and now I'm used to it, so I just do it" (via Facebook).
Perhaps even stranger is RFK Jr.'s fascination with studying animal remains. This notoriously came to light after his daughter, Kathleen Kennedy, shared a horrifying whale carcass story. She told Town & Country about the time her dad learned a dead whale had washed up onshore. His next move was to cut off its head with a chainsaw, tie it to the top of the family's car, and drive it home. "Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet," Kathleen said.
Though Kathleen's interview happened in 2012, her dad's actions were investigated in 2024 during President Donald Trump's campaign run. Soon after, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ended the inquiry, finding it an allegation with no merit.