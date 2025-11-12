Donald Trump's Bizarre 'Talent' Claim Enrages Even His Fans In Latest Hint MAGA Is Falling Apart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Businesswoman Sophia Amoruso wrote in her book, "#Girlboss," "Knowing when to speak up and when to shut up will get you very far not only in business, but in life." President Donald Trump should listen to that sentiment, as it could save him some serious headaches with MAGA. On November 11, 2025, POTUS thought telling Laura Ingraham on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" that the U.S. doesn't have skilled people was a good idea.

Ingraham asked Trump about the H-1B visas, which would allow people from other countries to work in America. "If you want to raise wages for American workers, you can't flood the country with tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of foreign workers," Ingraham said. Trump agreed, but then said the U.S. needed people with "talent." When Ingraham pointed out that America has a myriad of talented individuals, Trump immediately dismissed her. "No, you don't." That seemed like a slap in the face to the nearly 350 million people currently living in the U.S.

While many people on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out that Trump meant the U.S. lacked skilled workers for certain industries, others were just seriously mad. "What an atrocious thing to say," wrote one person. Another thought is that Americans deserved a chance to prove themselves, instead of Trump just blowing them off. Matt Morse, who is admittedly "pro-Trump," tweeted, "I'm absolutely f***ing beyond PISSED OFF that tonight, as a justification for H-1B visas, Trump said that Americans don't 'have talent.'"