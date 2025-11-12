Donald Trump's Bizarre 'Talent' Claim Enrages Even His Fans In Latest Hint MAGA Is Falling Apart
Businesswoman Sophia Amoruso wrote in her book, "#Girlboss," "Knowing when to speak up and when to shut up will get you very far not only in business, but in life." President Donald Trump should listen to that sentiment, as it could save him some serious headaches with MAGA. On November 11, 2025, POTUS thought telling Laura Ingraham on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" that the U.S. doesn't have skilled people was a good idea.
Ingraham asked Trump about the H-1B visas, which would allow people from other countries to work in America. "If you want to raise wages for American workers, you can't flood the country with tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of foreign workers," Ingraham said. Trump agreed, but then said the U.S. needed people with "talent." When Ingraham pointed out that America has a myriad of talented individuals, Trump immediately dismissed her. "No, you don't." That seemed like a slap in the face to the nearly 350 million people currently living in the U.S.
While many people on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out that Trump meant the U.S. lacked skilled workers for certain industries, others were just seriously mad. "What an atrocious thing to say," wrote one person. Another thought is that Americans deserved a chance to prove themselves, instead of Trump just blowing them off. Matt Morse, who is admittedly "pro-Trump," tweeted, "I'm absolutely f***ing beyond PISSED OFF that tonight, as a justification for H-1B visas, Trump said that Americans don't 'have talent.'"
Trump has been angering his supporters a lot recently
This H-1B visa debacle is only the latest in a recent string of foot-in-mouth issues President Donald Trump has had so far during his second term in office. In September 2025, Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was abruptly pulled off the air by ABC after the host made remarks about assassinated political pundit Charlie Kirk. According to sources at Rolling Stone, ABC executives felt pressured by the Trump administration to pull Kimmel's show. The internet attacked the decision like fire ants when someone stepped on their home, with everyone laying into Trump.
Republican Senator Jerry Moran told Politico, "The conservative position is free speech is free speech, and we better be very careful about any lines we cross in diminishing free speech." Other GOP lawmakers also expressed their concern about the move to the outlet. When the decision was reversed and Kimmel was allowed back on the air, he thanked everyone for speaking out, especially those who weren't fans of his. "I want to thank the people who don't support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway," he said (via YouTube).
In October, Trump began demolition on the White House's East Wing to create a $300 million ballroom, which, unsurprisingly, angered many celebrities. The before and after photos of the demolition were quite jarring. According to an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, many Americans aren't on board with the destruction. Granted, more Republicans support it than Democrats, but 38% of them do not, which is still a lot of people who aren't on board with what their president is doing.