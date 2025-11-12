Barron Trump Gets The Usual Broken Record Praise From Donald As His Siblings Get Scraps

When asked about his kids, Donald Trump often doesn't help those favoritism rumors. And it's not usually too difficult to glean what he really thinks about his children. In a recent interview, Trump talked about each of his kids, and he said a whole lot of nothing. And the most important detail he included definitely didn't surprise us — yet another comment about his youngest son Barron's height.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says BARRON TRUMP shares the same builder attention to detail as he "Barron's gonna be TREMENDOUS at that. He's very meticulous." "He's right upstairs! He's doing a good job. HE'S TALL." 🔥 INGRAHAM: People think he could be the next Trump... pic.twitter.com/KnXJsH1l1a — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025

While on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" on November 10, Trump gave host Laura Ingraham a tour of the redecorating he's done in the White House. "Do any of your kids have that same delicate attention to detail that you have?" Ingraham asked, per X (formerly Twitter). Trump proceeded to launch into a notably vague response, mostly just running down a list of his children's names like it was a pop quiz. "I think Eric is very good," he said, adding, "Don in a very different way is good. Ivanka is, you know ... uh ... Tiffany's very smart. She was a great student — always a great student. They're all great students ... And, I think Barron's gonna be, uh ... tremendous at that. Yeah — he's very meticulous." Ingraham then asked if Barron was currently at the White House, and Trump said that he was, noting, "He's doing a good job. He's tall."