Barron Trump Gets The Usual Broken Record Praise From Donald As His Siblings Get Scraps
When asked about his kids, Donald Trump often doesn't help those favoritism rumors. And it's not usually too difficult to glean what he really thinks about his children. In a recent interview, Trump talked about each of his kids, and he said a whole lot of nothing. And the most important detail he included definitely didn't surprise us — yet another comment about his youngest son Barron's height.
🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says BARRON TRUMP shares the same builder attention to detail as he
"Barron's gonna be TREMENDOUS at that. He's very meticulous."
"He's right upstairs! He's doing a good job. HE'S TALL." 🔥
INGRAHAM: People think he could be the next Trump... pic.twitter.com/KnXJsH1l1a
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025
While on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" on November 10, Trump gave host Laura Ingraham a tour of the redecorating he's done in the White House. "Do any of your kids have that same delicate attention to detail that you have?" Ingraham asked, per X (formerly Twitter). Trump proceeded to launch into a notably vague response, mostly just running down a list of his children's names like it was a pop quiz. "I think Eric is very good," he said, adding, "Don in a very different way is good. Ivanka is, you know ... uh ... Tiffany's very smart. She was a great student — always a great student. They're all great students ... And, I think Barron's gonna be, uh ... tremendous at that. Yeah — he's very meticulous." Ingraham then asked if Barron was currently at the White House, and Trump said that he was, noting, "He's doing a good job. He's tall."
Donald Trump often keeps the focus about his kids on superficial details
Barron Trump is said to be around 6 foot 9, which is undoubtedly noteworthy. Still, Donald Trump never seems to miss a chance to comment on Barron's height — even when it doesn't make sense to the conversation at hand. And sometimes it seems like he can't even think of anything else to mention. During a question about his kids' attention to detail, he mostly just rambled, only really putting any focus on the fact that they got good grades in school and that Barron is tall.
In the past, Trump has indicated that his ego might be bruised over Barron's staggering height. This may be why it seems like he finds Barron's height to be the most important thing about him. Trump often seems to struggle to talk about things that don't relate directly to himself, which seemingly applies to how he feels about his children. When asked about them, he loses focus unless he can measure them with metrics that could be a positive reflection on him — like that they are smart or got good grades growing up. Mostly, though, he focuses on the one thing that seems to makes him jealous: that Barron is tall. His response also indicates something that we've seen from Trump time and time again: the fact that he seemingly doesn't know who his kids really are — or at least, he doesn't show it.