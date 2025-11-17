Robert Irwin Shut Down This Messy Rumor About His Relationship With Mom Terri

Robert Irwin is his father's son when it comes to his love of animals and his commitment to wildlife conservation, but he'll turn into a viper — or, at least his colleagues will — when people disparage his beloved mother, Terri Irwin. In 2024, the "Dancing with the Stars" contestant stopped by "The Kyle & Jackie O Show." When Robert brought up that his mom had just turned 60, co-host Kyle Sandilands asked where Terri was, since she wasn't at the interview with her son. "Hang on, hang on, whoa," Sandilands exclaimed. "Are you saying that the press reports are inaccurate that everywhere you go, your mother's there?" Robert sarcastically joked that the media would never get information wrong. He brushed off the allegation, laughing at its absurdity, but Julia Morris, Robert's co-host on the reality series "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" who was also present, had a stronger reaction.

The TV personality acknowledged how much those kinds of stories bothered her, with Morris theorizing that the writers behind them didn't have good relationships with their families, unlike Robert and Terri. "If you've got parents that are as unbelievably awesome as Terri, and you have a great relationship, you want them to be around at all times," she pointed out. If someone doesn't see eye to eye with their family, or they have a more antagonistic relationship, then it may be hard to understand why anyone would want their mom and/or dad around all the time. After Morris's mini tirade, Robert himself chimed in, reasoning that the death of dad Steve Irwin helped bring his family even closer together.