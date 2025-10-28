Tragic Details About Steve Irwin's Widow, Terri

Terri Irwin is adamant that she's not looking for a new love, and never will be. As she told Access Hollywood in 2017 (via Us Weekly), she has not considered dating because she's totally happy focusing on her kids and conservation work. "I'm lonely for Steve, but I'm not a lonely person," she shared, explaining she doesn't want to go out with anyone else "because I feel a connection still with Steve."

That connection is still going strong. As she told The Courier Mail (via Yahoo! Lifestyle) in 2021, "I keep saying this, and I think maybe 15 years later people are finally starting to believe me, Steve was it for me." Driving the point home, she underscored, "I had a big, big love and it was enough to last a lifetime."

It's a sentiment Terri has continued to express over the years, noting she's content being on her own. "I totally got my happily ever after," she told Us Weekly in 2024, gushing, "I had the best marriage in the whole world for 14 years." As far as she's concerned, no one could ever live up to Steve Irwin's legacy. "While there are a lot of wonderful men in the world, can you see another Steve Irwin?" Terri mused. "I just can't." She again drove that point home in 2025 during an interview with Australian outlet Stellar (via the Daily Mail). "I never mourn being on my own and not being in a relationship," she assured, adding that folks need to accept the fact that happiness comes in many forms. "I think women are still amazing, fulfilled, incredible people — even if you never marry, if you have four kids, or two kids, or no kids," she continued. "There are no rules."