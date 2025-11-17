Tragic Details About Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie McGraw's Health Struggles

When you're the eldest child of two of the biggest stars in country music, you're bound to have an interesting life. Just ask Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie McGraw, who has grown up to be stunning, but is also intent on making her own mark on the entertainment industry, having made her off-Broadway debut in 2024. However, a key thing to know about Gracie is that despite her pedigree, success, and the lavish lifestyle she shares with her sisters, she's also had to face her own personal struggles, particularly as it pertains to her health. And to make matters worse, social media commenters aren't exactly known for being the most empathetic when it comes to that sort of thing.

In March 2022, Gracie revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS. According to the Cleveland Clinic, PCOS is a hormonal imbalance in the ovaries that can disrupt the menstruation cycle, as well as result in skin, hair, and/or weight issues. "To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 4," Gracie wrote in her post (via E! News), adding, "During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may have been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older." The McGraw-Hill heiress concluded her post by offering words of support to anyone who may be facing their own health struggles, be they physical or mental. That said, effectively treating her own affliction would prove to require some trial and error for Gracie.