Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Grew Up To Be Stunning

The oldest of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters, Gracie McGraw was born in May of 1997. As the children of two of the biggest stars in country music, Gracie and her sisters, Maggie and Audrey, lived a rather lavish life growing up in Tennessee. Still, there comes a time when kids have to leave the nest, and Tim and Faith's brood are no different. However, while the McGraw-Hill girls are all grown up and carving their own paths through life, Gracie — much like her youngest sister Audrey — seems to be following in her parents' footsteps as a performer.

Advertisement

Tim spoke candidly about watching his kids grow up in a 2021 interview with Leo Edit. "What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years," he said. "And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age. It's a beautiful thing, but it's a sad thing at the same time. You find yourself reflecting and looking back at pictures and thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I remember that time, I remember when they looked like that.'" McGraw has also touched on these themes in his music — particularly, in his 2006 track "My Little Girl." And his first 'little girl' has already had quite the journey.