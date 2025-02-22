Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Grew Up To Be Stunning
The oldest of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters, Gracie McGraw was born in May of 1997. As the children of two of the biggest stars in country music, Gracie and her sisters, Maggie and Audrey, lived a rather lavish life growing up in Tennessee. Still, there comes a time when kids have to leave the nest, and Tim and Faith's brood are no different. However, while the McGraw-Hill girls are all grown up and carving their own paths through life, Gracie — much like her youngest sister Audrey — seems to be following in her parents' footsteps as a performer.
Tim spoke candidly about watching his kids grow up in a 2021 interview with Leo Edit. "What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years," he said. "And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age. It's a beautiful thing, but it's a sad thing at the same time. You find yourself reflecting and looking back at pictures and thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I remember that time, I remember when they looked like that.'" McGraw has also touched on these themes in his music — particularly, in his 2006 track "My Little Girl." And his first 'little girl' has already had quite the journey.
Gracie McGraw had her own rock band in college
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill may be more than a little bit country, but their eldest daughter Gracie McGraw is a little bit rock and roll. During her late teenage years — around the time she would have been attending college at New York University as a freshman — Gracie fronted her very own alt-rock band called Tingo, playing guitar and providing lead vocals.
Tim discussed his daughter's unexpected project during a brief chat with Taste of Country in November 2015. At the time, Gracie had recently joined her father on stage to sing a duet of his song "Here Tonight." But Tim confessed that, given how far removed Tingo's sound is from his own, he was worried she wouldn't actually want to take part in a country performance with him. "It's pretty out there," Tim said of his daughter's rock group. Given the fact that she did end up joining him, however, it's safe to say that fear was misplaced.
Tingo as a band no longer seems to exist, as the link to their official Facebook page is currently dead. That said, footage of the group performing is still readily available online, as their official YouTube channel is still up. Tingo's first video was uploaded in June 2015, and shows the band performing their song "Tinted Red" at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee. The channel has four performance videos in total, and has been inactive since August 2015.
It was hard for Tim McGraw when Gracie moved to California
While she had her own rock band and performed on stage with her country superstar father as a teenager, Gracie McGraw decided against pursuing a career in music. And by 2019, the eldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had moved to Los Angeles to try her hand at being an actress. And though Gracie had gone to college in New York, her dad clearly saw this as her true "leaving the nest" moment.
"She's 22, and on one hand, it's sad, but on the other hand to have the gumption to go out and chase your dreams ... it feels like we did a pretty good job," Tim said told Taste of Country in September 2019. However, during a 2023 appearance on "Rob + Holly," Tim revealed that Gracie moving across the country was harder on him than he initially let on. "When I dropped her off, I mean, I just lost it. And then I had to drive home all by myself. ... I was crying the whole time," he shared.
As for Gracie's screen acting career, she had a recurring role on Tyler Perry's soap opera "If Loving You Is Wrong," which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network for 102 episodes from 2014 to 2020. Gracie joined the show in the role of Tanya in 2018, and went on to appear in a total of 18 episodes over the course of about two years.
Gracie McGraw made her off-Broadway debut in 2024
Gracie McGraw eventually found her way back to New York — and, in 2024, took her acting career to a new level when she made her off-Broadway debut in the three-person play "Babe," starring opposite Marisa Tomei and Arliss Howard. "It's very intense and exciting, lots of emotions," Gracie told PIX11 News shortly after "Babe" opened at the Pershing Signature Center. "I've been working very hard to get to this point, and I was incredibly emotional at opening. I was like bawling, trying not to cry the whole show. But it means so much to be able to do this ... it's like the greatest blessing." She also noted that parents Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were both in attendance.
Given what we know about Gracie McGraw and her relationship with her father, it should come as no surprise that Tim was publicly cheering his eldest daughter on during this big step in her career as a performer. When "Babe" opened, the "I Like It, I Love It" singer took to Instagram to share a photo of Gracie standing in front of a Times Square billboard promoting the off-Broadway production. Tim very excitedly offered his congratulations (we counted 26 exclamation points in his six-sentence post caption), calling himself a "proud girl dad" and declaring that the play's November 2024 premiere date would be one their family would always remember.