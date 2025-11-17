Influencers Who Tragically Died Before Age 30
The following article mentions suicide and mental health struggles.
The influencer world looks shiny from the outside, but the job comes with pressures that aren't always obvious. Large audiences mean constant posting, nonstop feedback, and little separation between work and life. This reality looks nothing like those glossy depictions of what it's like to be an influencer that might hype up all the perks. A successful content creator may seem larger than life, but at the end of the day, they're still human beings whose worlds can be changed forever by a health struggle, a shocking accident, or an act of violence.
According to research indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), social media use is correlated with mental health challenges. Higher use has been linked to increased symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. In a 2025 report, Billion Dollar Boy found that 52% of creators have experienced burnout due to their work, and nearly 37% have considered leaving the profession. Tragically, some young content creators never got that chance.
There have sadly been a number of influencer deaths in 2025 alone, and some of them were still only in their 20s. Here's a look at the influencers under 30 who left us too soon over the past several years.
Nicole Thea
UK creator Nicole Thea was followed by more than 160,000 people on Instagram. On July 11, 2020, she died at 24 years old. At the time of her death, she was 8 months pregnant. Her family broke the news on her Instagram: "To all Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning...RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven."
As reported by The Independent, investigations later traced the cause to cardiac arrest from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. In 2022, her mother, Samantha Antoine, told The Independent she believed racial discrimination affected the medical response to Nicole's symptoms. Antoine also said Nicole sought help for alarming symptoms, but the warnings were treated as routine pregnancy discomfort rather than red flags.
Nicole's partner, Global Boga of Ghana Boyz, has kept her memory front and center. Speaking to the BBC, he said, "Even though I was alive, I could see, I could feel, I could touch. I was not here." He moved to Ghana and launched the Nicole Thea Foundation, which the BBC reported operates in the UK, Ghana, and the US to raise awareness of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, improve maternal health, and confront disparities in care.
Gabriel Salazar
Teen TikTok sensation Gabriel Salazar never posted his final drive. The 19-year-old content creator, who had built a following of 2.2 million under the username "gabenotebabe," died after a late-night police pursuit ended in flames on September 26, 2021. According to NBC News, the crash happened in Zavala County, Texas, during a police chase. Officers reportedly tried to pull Salazar over around 1:20 a.m., and although a tire deflation device was deployed, it didn't stop the car. Salazar lost control and his car rolled multiple times before it caught fire, killing him and three passengers.
The crash came just days after Salazar posted what would become his final Instagram post — posing beside a white Chevrolet Camaro. Business Insider reported that a GoFundMe went up soon after to cover funeral costs and support his family and friends. Created by Chris Vasquez, the campaign exceeded its goal and raised more than $38,000.
On the page, Vasquez wrote, "I don't know what's real and not real anymore, but unfortunately, Gabe pas[sed] away on a car crash September 26. We couldn't believe it the moment we found out... Never expected this happen, but now you're watching over us." He also added, "Words cannot express the heartbreak our entire community is feeling from the loss of our Gabriel... Your family and friends miss you."
Kailia Posey
Kailia Posey, who first gained recognition as the "Grinning Girl" from "Toddlers & Tiaras," tragically died on May 2, 2022. Posey's family confirmed the cause of death with suicide. In the months before the TLC star's heartbreaking death, she was runner-up at the Miss Washington Teen USA pageant and had just joined her school cheer team. "Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately, in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," her family said in a statement shared with TMZ.
Her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, told E! News that there were no obvious warning signs in the days leading up to May 1, when she noticed a sudden shift in Kailia's demeanor. On May 2, Posey took a family car and never returned. The former reality TV personality was found dead at Birch Bay State Park in Blaine, Washington.
Her mother also shared the news on Facebook. "I don't have words or any thoughts," Gatterman wrote (via TMZ). "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."
Technoblade
Technoblade, the popular "Minecraft" creator known off-screen as Alexander, died in June 2022 at 23. The year prior, he shared that he had been diagnosed with sarcoma. His channel was nearing 11 million subscribers at the time and has grown substantially since. On June 30, 2022, a farewell YouTube video titled "so long nerds" was posted to his channel. In it, his father read a note Technoblade wrote before his death: "Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time."
Fans and creators alike have continued to honor Technoblade's legacy in heartfelt ways. One of the most notable tributes came in the "Minecraft" movie, released on April 4, 2025. The film features a subtle but powerful nod to Technoblade's iconic avatar: a crowned pig wearing a cape briefly appears on screen.
Director Jared Hess spoke to Collider about the decision to include the homage in the "Minecraft" movie, revealing that the idea came from one of the film's stars, Sebastian. "When we were prepping the film, he was like, 'Look, there's this amazing 'Minecraft' player named Technoblade who passed away, and I would love to be able to honor him somehow in the film.'" Hess went on to explain how the team brought the tribute to life: "We were like, 'Oh my goodness, of course.' So we spoke with our design team, and there's a really, really sweet, special nod to Technoblade in the film that is really cool."
Kaelin Bradshaw
"She fulfilled her promise, but unfortunately, her disease progressed beyond her body's ability to keep fighting." With those words, Austin Bradshaw confirmed on TikTok that his wife, 29-year-old creator Kaelin Bradshaw, passed away on October 27, 2025, from stage 4 Cholangiocarcinoma, an aggressive bile duct cancer. Austin added what her final hours looked and felt like for their family: "She was not in pain, and her room was surrounded by the love and compassion of our entire family. She was not alone, nor was she ever alone throughout this entire journey."
Kaelin's father, Joe Espinosa, praised her courage in an Instagram tribute, writing, "Her journey was filled with joy, laughter, and love, touching everyone she met." He added, "Kaelin bravely shared her experiences to help others feel less alone. To honor her memory, let's embody her compassion and courage by adding kindness to our everyday lives. Her spirit lives on in every act of love."
In the days before her death, Kaelin was still thinking about the practical burdens her family faced. On October 16, she launched a GoFundMe page to help with mounting medical bills, and she used that space to lift up Austin — crediting him for reshaping his life to support her.
Alysha Burney
Alysha Burney built an audience of more than 4 million across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. She died on March 2, 2025, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — the night before her 25th birthday.
According to her brother, Charles Burney, Alysha died in her sleep from an asthma attack. Speaking to FOX4, he addressed online rumors about her death, stating, "There's a spread of misinformation online, stating different things based on speculation. These sources lack credibility and should not be believed." He emphasized that Alysha did not engage in harmful behaviors and dispelled rumors that drugs were involved. He also stated on Instagram that his family was ready to push back against anyone spreading misinformation. "It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy and we are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing," he wrote.
Alysha was building a production footprint. She built ABurneyProductions, which produced several short films, including "Sheisty," "Lost Angeles," and "Hot Girl Get Away." "Sheisty" (2022) and "Lost Angeles" (2024) are available on YouTube. Charles remembered his sister as a "classy young woman" who prized joy and optimism. Speaking to FOX4, he said, "She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year's plans. She will always be dearly loved, and her legacy will live on forever."
Emman Atienza
Emman Atienza was the daughter of Filipino television host Kim Atienza and Taiwanese educator-conservationist Felicia Hung-Atienza. Emma died by suicide at her L.A. residence on October 22, 2025. She was 19.
"It's with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman," Felicia wrote on Instagram. "She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn't afraid to share her own journey with mental health." Her father, Kim, later described the hours that alerted the family to imminent danger. On an episode of "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho" (via The Filipino Times), he said they realized something was wrong when Emman sent a message to her mother that she needed to go to a therapy center. He also spoke about the pain of losing a child and shared that he's leaning on his faith.
Emman had been increasingly candid about the pressures that come with being a public figure. In her last Instagram post, she announced she was leaving social media. "So today i finally decided to deactivate my account :) i'm not sure when ill come back. maybe in a few days, maybe a few months. just until i can recollect my thoughts, reset my values, & clear my head of the dread. just need to breath a bit & take a break," she wrote (via FOX11).
Daniel Naroditsky
Daniel Aaron "Danya" Naroditsky — a 29-year-old American chess grandmaster and content creator — died on October 19, 2025, at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina. His colleague, Peter Giannatos, discovered him unresponsive. As of this writing, the cause of death has not been revealed to the public.
Naroditsky was the under-12 World Youth Chess Champion in 2007 and later won the under-20 U.S. Junior Championship in 2013. In a statement shared by the Charlotte Chess Center on X, his family described him as "a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community. " The center relayed the family's request for privacy and offered a simple instruction for remembrance: "Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day."
In his last YouTube upload, posted October 17, he acknowledged his recent hiatus. "You thought I was gone forever, but little do you know, I'm actually back and better than ever," he told his YouTube audience. Then, a clear-eyed status update for viewers who noticed the gap between episodes: "I know that the episodes have been few and far between. I've been sort of taking a kind of creative break, deciding future avenues of content. I won't delve too much into it now because I know everybody's excited for some chess games."
Ben Bader
Ben Bader spent September 22 celebrating his 25th birthday and shared glimpses of the occasion with followers on Instagram. A month later, on October 23, 2025, the lifestyle creator with a following north of 200,000 across Instagram, TikTok, and X was gone.
According to Jupiter Police Department spokesperson Shawn Reed, Bader was found unresponsive at the Admirals Cove clubhouse, the Florida community where he lived. "He was discovered by fellow residents and appeared not to be breathing," Reed shared in a statement to People. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead. In a statement to the outlet, his family called him a "visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others." They described him as someone who inspired everyone he met with his wisdom and humor, adding, "Ben lived each day to the fullest, inspiring those around him to seek meaning, connection, and purpose in their own lives."
Reem, Bader's girlfriend, addressed the tragic loss in a TikTok video shared on October 26, as reported by People. "There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night and he seemed so normal," she said. "I had just talked to him on FaceTime a couple hours before he passed and he was so happy and so normal and he was just smiling and being so funny."
Valeria Márquez
Mexican influencer Valeria Márquez was fatally shot on May 13, 2025, while live-streaming from Blossom The Beauty Lounge, the beauty salon she owned in Zapopan, Jalisco. She was 23 years old. Authorities say the attack unfolded on camera as she spoke to followers on TikTok. According to the AP, a man entered the salon and fired at Márquez; the killing was captured during the ongoing livestream.
Denis Rodríguez, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, told the AP that hours before Márquez arrived, two men showed up to the salon and said they had something for the influencer. During the broadcast, Márquez recounted what her coworkers told her and expressed concern. "Maybe they were going to kill me. Were they going to come and take me away, or what?" she said.
The two men then returned to the salon and did not seem to recognize Márquez. That led authorities to suspect the assailants didn't have a personal connection to her. Rodríguez said, "With that, you can deduce — without jumping to conclusions — that this was a person who was paid."
Stacey Hatfield
Australian wellness influencer Stacey Hatfield passed away on September 29, 2025, after giving birth at home. She was 30 years old. On October 19, her husband, Nathan Warnecke, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, revealing the details of her death.
"Its with heavy heart that I share with you the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, soul mate, and best friend, Stacey Warnecke (Hatfield)," he wrote. "Stace passed on the 29th September 2025 after successfully giving birth to our firstborn son, Axel, at home. Tragically, shortly after, an unforeseen and extremely rare complication arose and she passed after being transferred to hospital. Hospital staff were amazing and did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts."
Nathan reflected on their nine years together and highlighted her professional accomplishments, including founding Natural Spoonfuls in 2019 and later developing the content creation company Waffl. He also emphasized how becoming a mother was Stacey's greatest dream, adding, "She loved being pregnant and over the last 9 months told our son she loved him every day. "
If you or someone you know is struggling, in crisis, or needs help with mental health, please reach out to the resources below:
- Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
- Contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.