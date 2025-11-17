Influencers Who Tragically Died Before Age 30

The following article mentions suicide and mental health struggles.

The influencer world looks shiny from the outside, but the job comes with pressures that aren't always obvious. Large audiences mean constant posting, nonstop feedback, and little separation between work and life. This reality looks nothing like those glossy depictions of what it's like to be an influencer that might hype up all the perks. A successful content creator may seem larger than life, but at the end of the day, they're still human beings whose worlds can be changed forever by a health struggle, a shocking accident, or an act of violence.

According to research indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), social media use is correlated with mental health challenges. Higher use has been linked to increased symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. In a 2025 report, Billion Dollar Boy found that 52% of creators have experienced burnout due to their work, and nearly 37% have considered leaving the profession. Tragically, some young content creators never got that chance.

There have sadly been a number of influencer deaths in 2025 alone, and some of them were still only in their 20s. Here's a look at the influencers under 30 who left us too soon over the past several years.