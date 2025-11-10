Influencers We Tragically Lost In 2025
The following article contains references to suicide.
No matter how social media stats seem to set influencers apart from the "normal" users that follow them, the fragility of life remains a commonality. Grief rippled through families and online communities as the deaths of internet stars were announced throughout 2025. Whether the result of an accident or natural causes, the passing of each public figure served as a reminder of how platforms such as TikTok and Instagram serve as connectors for people around the world, even amid tragedy.
From wellness tips to inspirational content, influencers' contributions to the positive effects of social media are what can make their deaths so devastating to many. According to American Public University, the social media content users consume can improve mental health and foster "a sense of camaraderie, community, and social well-being." The opportunity to make this kind of impact, as well as the perks and earning potential, has made the title "influencer" a highly sought-after career.
Knowing the curiosity and attention the lifestyle draws, creators even make content revealing what it's really like to be an influencer, and which stores that don't permit filming. The gig has brought creatives and public figures to the forefront, making them more accessible than ever. Examples include Travis Kelce's journalist ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, the iconic Olympian Ilona Maher, and podcaster Bobbi Althoff. As being relatable and transparent often fosters success in the industry, these tactics also create real bonds between fan bases and influencers, a notion exemplified by reactions to those who have died. Here are some of the influencers we tragically lost in 2025.
Chris O'Donnell
On January 11, 31-year-old fitness influencer Chris O'Donnell died by suicide, as the Maricopa Medical Examiner confirmed to People. Following his death, friend and fellow fitness influencer Kevin Clevenger shared a montage of moments O'Donnell on his TikTok account. Clevenger captioned the post, "One day I'll find peace in knowing you're not in pain anymore, but today my heart aches that you're gone. I love you."
In addition to mirror flexes and reps, the creator shared insights into his life with rodeo clips and conversations about his struggle with addiction to spread substance abuse awareness. While he didn't post on Instagram quite as much, O'Donnell eerily captioned a November 2024 reel, "I wonder when I leave this earth, when I leave the rat race, when I'm lying in the dirt, if you'd remember my face." The Norfolk, Virginia native lived in Arizona at the time of his death and described himself as someone who loved to travel and help others seek treatment for substance use.
Alysha Burney
YouTuber Alysha Burney died at age 24 while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas. The creator suffered a fatal asthma attack in her sleep on March 2, the day before her birthday. Her brother Charles Burney, who was with her when she died, shared the news on Instagram, addressing rumors surrounding the incident. "PLEASE allow our family time to grieve during this time," he wrote. "It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy and we are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing."
With more than 5 million followers across social media platforms, including TikTok, Alysha was known for her "Bad Girls Club" parodies and comedy skits. The University of Central Missouri graduate founded her own production company and hoped to make it as a writer and director. The Los Angeles resident also aspired to open a production company in her hometown, Kansas City, to help other creatives in the area. "Alysha was very goal-oriented, creative, and passionate about giving back," Charles told Fox4, further dispelling rumors surrounding the tragedy. "She does not do drugs. She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year's plans."
Mikayla Raines
On June 20, Mikayla Raines died by suicide. The 29-year-old fox rescue owner's husband, Ethan Raines, announced her death in a heartfelt video on Instagram. When Mikayla and her rescue became the target of a cyberbullying campaign, which people she'd considered friends participated in, it became detrimental to her mental health. Ethan, who performed CPR on his wife until first responders arrived, said, "[Mikayla] felt as if the entire world had turned against her. She couldn't bear what she was feeling any longer. And she ended her life." The loss left him feeling "empty" and their daughter, Freya, "heartbroken."
In 2017, the YouTube star founded SaveAFox Rescue, a non-profit in Minnesota focused on saving domesticated foxes. "My interest and experience with wildlife started at a young age because my mother was a rehabilitator, and I would attend annual wildlife rehabilitation training classes alongside her," the about page on the sanctuary's website reads. "I was 15 when I bottle-fed and raised my first fox, a baby gray fox kit I discovered nearly drowned next to a lawn sprinkler."
Mikayla had over 2.4 million YouTube subscribers at her time of death. The channel, which is still active, features videos of Mikayla and her family as they rescue and care for captive-born foxes, as well as footage of the mammals playing on trampolines and in the snow.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Tanner Martin
Influencer Tanner Martin died from colon cancer five years following his diagnosis. On June 25, Martin announced his own death with a prerecorded video shared to social media by his wife, Shay. "Hey, it's me Tanner, if you're watching this, I am dead," Martin told his fans. He continued, saying, "Thank you for all that you do for me for the time I was here and all the support and love you showed me and my little family. I would ask at this time if you could continue to offer prayers and stuff for my sweetheart, Shay, and my baby girl Jiaozi. ... You guys, life was awesome. I really enjoyed it while I was here."
Martin was known for his lifestyle content as he showed the ups and downs of his cancer journey and his life with his family. The joint Instagram account, Martin shared with his wife, Shay, is still active and has over 590,000 followers. Martin's last wish was for his supporters to help provide for his daughter, AmyLou, who goes by Jiaozi. "I just wanted to ask you guys if you would help me raise Jiaozi," the new dad said in a since-deleted post (via E! News). "We're gonna start a GoFundMe and the GoFundMe is to help replace what I would be there for." Shay often shares tributes to her late husband and updates on her grief journey.
KingBeardX (John Crawley)
At age 47, John Crawley, known on TikTok as KingBeardX, passed away on August 18, People reported. After spending two weeks in the hospital for difficulty breathing, he died from cardiac arrest. During his time in the intensive care unit, he was on a ventilator and had a tube placed in his chest. His cousin, Tonya Palmer, shared on Facebook that the creator died surrounded by family. "And to all [his] fans and supporters ... each and [every one] of you was like his family and he cared deeply about you all," she wrote (via The U.S. Sun).
Crawley had over 2 million TikTok followers and was known for his reactions to people eating. Palmer paid tribute to her cousin by reposting a number of his videos and captioning the post: "Life was never boring ... having him as a cousin." Crawley's friend Anthony Caruso started a GoFundMe to cover the creator's medical expenses and funeral arrangements. The fundraising page noted that Crawley did not have health insurance. "Knowing him personally, John was a good guy," James Steele, the funeral director at Glenfield Funeral Home, told TMZ. "He lit up a lot of people's worlds."
Malik Taylor
Influencer Malik Taylor tragically died at only 28 years old. Concord Police Department Public Affairs and Project Manager Lindsay Manson told People that on August 20, the TikToker's Nissan Rogue veered off a raised road and plummeted 20 feet. No other people were involved in the incident, and alcohol was possibly "a contributing factor." Taylor's business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi, announced Taylor's passing on Facebook, writing, "To know him was to know he was a light to everyone — always bringing laughter, joy, and a warm smile that brightened every room he entered. Brother Taylor embodied the values of brotherhood, unity, and compassion. His ability to uplift others, share kindness, and spread joy will forever remain in our memories."
Taylor amassed more than 250,000 followers on TikTok. His most popular videos were comedic "POV" (point-of-view) skits and entertainment commentary. Following his death, the TikToker's family also shared a statement through his fraternity, "To us, Malik was so much more than a content creator — he was a beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend. His creativity, humor, and spirit touched countless lives, and his legacy of inspiring, entertaining, and uplifting others will continue to live on."
Baddie Winkle (Helen Ruth Elam Van Winkle)
Helen Ruth Elam Van Winkle, better known as Baddie Winkle, died at age 97 on September 4, Today reported. Baddie Winkle's great-granddaughter shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Yesterday, an era ended and a star ascended. My great grandmother Helen Ruth Elam Van Winkle, danced her way to heaven. She was joy, rebellion, and tenderness wrapped in one." A cause of death was not given.
Deemed by Time as one of "the 30 most influential people on the internet" in 2016, the late influencer's Instagram account still has nearly 3 million followers. Baddie Winkle was known for her vibrant, rebellious fashion and makeup choices — including a wonderfully over-the-top red carpet look. She adopted her unconventional style as a way to work through with the deaths of her husband and son, she told Time. Defying age stereotypes, the influencer earned deals with brands like FashionNova and NYX Cosmetics. A post consisting of photos from her funeral reads, "She sparkled until the very end, & it's never really the end. Her spirit will shimmer and dare to defy expectations. She taught us all that life is meant to be lived unapologetically with Love. Lastly, she was HERSELF and that legacy will never fade." Her comments are filled with users grieving her death and remembering how she redefined standards for being an influencer.
Grandma Belle
On September 12, Grandma Belle died as a result of a "natural progression of disease with dementia," her granddaughter, who helped run The Jock and Belle Show, shared in an Instagram post. "Our 'top of the line' girl gained her angel wings earlier this morning. ... There are no words to describe the pain my family and I feel right now," the post revealed." I will never feel whole again until I see you again. You were the best gram, one of my best friends, and my true angel." Christina shared that her grandmother had entered hospice in August and worsened quickly over the course of a weekend.
Belle and her husband of over 60 years, Jock, attracted over 2 million followers on their TikTok and nearly 1 million followers on Instagram. Christina would often record and upload her grandparents' interactions. In one of the videos shared shortly before Belle's passing, Jock asked his wife a series of questions to test her hearing aid, while another showed Belle coloring an adult illustration and making witty remarks, reminding Christina and her fan base of her personality when she was in better health.
As of this writing, the family continues to update the Jock and Belle Show social media accounts with tributes to Belle.
Zuza Beine
On September 22, Zuza Beine died at the age of 14 due to acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a disease she was diagnosed with over 10 years earlier. In her Instagram bio, the teen dubbed herself a five-time AML survivor and three-time bone marrow transplant recipient. The day before she died, Beine shared a series of things she was most grateful for. This list included everything from good food to relationships.
Beine's family shared a photo of the influencer at the beach, announcing her death. "She lived 11 of her 14 years with a relentless cancer, yet lived more fully and gratefully than most. Her being changed us forever, and her dying will too," the caption reads. "It is no coincidence to us that the last video she made captures what she was grateful for—a testament to a life filled with both beauty and suffering."
The teen often shared vulnerable moments, facts about the disease, and "get ready with me" videos. She gave followers a look at her days in the hospital as well as her PR packages and skin care routine. Beine's Instagram account has over 2 million followers, as of this writing, while her TikTok boasts a following of 3.8 million. Before the creator passed, she was working on a jewelry collection in collaboration with the brand Handlevat. The line was posthumously released with part of the proceeds benefiting the Beine family. In a post announcing the collection, the owner wrote, "She was always so kind, creative, and full of light — and it was such a joy working with her on every little detail."
Ben Bader
On October 23, TikTok star Ben Bader died unexpectedly within his private Florida community, The Club at Admirals Cove. Jupiter Police Department's spokesperson Shawn Reed told People, "He was discovered by fellow residents and appeared not to be breathing."
In a TikTok video announcing the news, Bader's girlfriend, Reem, revealed, "There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night and he seemed so normal. I had just talked to him on FaceTime a couple hours before he passed and he was so happy and so normal and he was just smiling and being so funny" (via People).
Bader was known for his lifestyle content and financial advice. In the last video before his death, the influencer gave advice on how to make money online, emphasizing decisiveness and consistency as keys to success. In a statement to People, Bader's family described him as a "visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others." The statement went on to highlight that the creator had a carpe-diem mindset: "Ben lived each day to the fullest, inspiring those around him to seek meaning, connection, and purpose in their own lives."