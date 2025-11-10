Influencers We Tragically Lost In 2025

On June 20, Mikayla Raines died by suicide. The 29-year-old fox rescue owner's husband, Ethan Raines, announced her death in a heartfelt video on Instagram. When Mikayla and her rescue became the target of a cyberbullying campaign, which people she'd considered friends participated in, it became detrimental to her mental health. Ethan, who performed CPR on his wife until first responders arrived, said, "[Mikayla] felt as if the entire world had turned against her. She couldn't bear what she was feeling any longer. And she ended her life." The loss left him feeling "empty" and their daughter, Freya, "heartbroken."

In 2017, the YouTube star founded SaveAFox Rescue, a non-profit in Minnesota focused on saving domesticated foxes. "My interest and experience with wildlife started at a young age because my mother was a rehabilitator, and I would attend annual wildlife rehabilitation training classes alongside her," the about page on the sanctuary's website reads. "I was 15 when I bottle-fed and raised my first fox, a baby gray fox kit I discovered nearly drowned next to a lawn sprinkler."

Mikayla had over 2.4 million YouTube subscribers at her time of death. The channel, which is still active, features videos of Mikayla and her family as they rescue and care for captive-born foxes, as well as footage of the mammals playing on trampolines and in the snow.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org