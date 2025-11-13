Amy Schumer Is Reportedly Set On Divorcing Husband Chris - And Her Weight Loss May Be To Blame
Seemingly overnight, "Trainwreck" star Amy Schumer transformed herself both online and in person. On November 11, 2025, Schumer scrubbed her Instagram of all photos and posted a carousel of four snaps of her baring skin in a short red dress — and not wearing a wedding ring. Schumer ended the post by claiming she "deleted my old pics for no reason!" However, between her new toned body and sudden erasure of her online past, many got to wondering if it meant trouble in paradise for Schumer and husband Chris Fischer.
According to a source close to the couple who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Amy is 100 percent getting divorced. She got skinny, she is over it." This source also pointed out that "She deleted Chris from Instagram then deleted everything else...it's over. Done." Another insider divulged that, "Amy has changed since losing weight...I think she wants more out of life." However, the "Kinda Pregnant" star hasn't been clear on what this might look like — especially since she and Chris share son Gene David Fischer. With another close friend pointing out that "there is that classic cliché: when a woman loses weight, her personality changes," Schumer has casually tried to get ahead of her own messy Instagram narrative.
Amy Schumer defends her Instagram swipe
In a follow-up post to her sultry red dress moment, Amy Schumer posted a goofy selfie and a rather long caption to her Instagram on November 12. "I didn't delete my old photos because they were pre me losing weight," the comedian clarified before listing off the slew of medical issues she's been dealing with that have since improved. However, she avoided any mention of her experiences using weight loss medications like Ozempic — which she admitted to on the Howard Stern Show in January — and her social media purge included a deleted post about her Wegovy journey.
"I am grateful to be strong and healthy especially for my son," Schumer writes in her post. Notably, on November 12 she also posted a throwback photo to when she had her son Gene David Fischer; however, there is a glaring absence from the snap. All details of her husband Chris Fischer have vanished from her Instagram, which is of note since Schumer mentioned in her rambling self-defense that "your Instagram is not your identity. It's a curation of what you want the world to see." Though she's couching it in body positivity, there is a sense that her desire to create a very bold clean slate could be an indication of moving on from Schumer's secret wedding to Chris and possibly headed toward a not-so-secret divorce.