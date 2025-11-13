Amy Schumer Is Reportedly Set On Divorcing Husband Chris - And Her Weight Loss May Be To Blame

Seemingly overnight, "Trainwreck" star Amy Schumer transformed herself both online and in person. On November 11, 2025, Schumer scrubbed her Instagram of all photos and posted a carousel of four snaps of her baring skin in a short red dress — and not wearing a wedding ring. Schumer ended the post by claiming she "deleted my old pics for no reason!" However, between her new toned body and sudden erasure of her online past, many got to wondering if it meant trouble in paradise for Schumer and husband Chris Fischer.

According to a source close to the couple who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Amy is 100 percent getting divorced. She got skinny, she is over it." This source also pointed out that "She deleted Chris from Instagram then deleted everything else...it's over. Done." Another insider divulged that, "Amy has changed since losing weight...I think she wants more out of life." However, the "Kinda Pregnant" star hasn't been clear on what this might look like — especially since she and Chris share son Gene David Fischer. With another close friend pointing out that "there is that classic cliché: when a woman loses weight, her personality changes," Schumer has casually tried to get ahead of her own messy Instagram narrative.