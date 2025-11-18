The Real-Life Partners Of The Stars Of Everybody Loves Raymond

Like with many sitcoms, relationships are at the center of "Everybody Loves Raymond," the beloved Ray Romano vehicle that celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026. The show centers on married couple Ray (Romano) and Debra Barone (Patricia Heaton), who just so happen to live across the street from Ray's parents, Frank (Peter Boyle) and Marie Barone (Doris Roberts). There's also Ray's older brother Robert Barone (Brad Garrett), a divorcee who had an on-again, off-again romance with Debra's best friend Amy MacDougall (Monica Horan) before the two finally tied the knot in the later days of the show's run.

Of course, this begs the question, just who are the non-TV partners of the "Everybody Loves Raymond" cast? After all, the vast majority of the main cast members either are or were married in real life while the show was on the air. For instance, Peter Boyle was married to former Rolling Stone writer Loraine Alterman from 1977 up until his death in 2006. (Fun fact: John Lennon and Yoko Ono were in attendance for their wedding, with Lennon even serving as best man.) Meanwhile, the late Doris Roberts, who passed away in 2016, was actually married twice. She wed Michael Cannata in 1956 before the two divorced in 1962, and was later married to writer William Goyen from 1963 up until his own death in 1983.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, though. So, here's the 411 regarding the romantic lives of "Everybody Loves Raymond's" surviving cast members.