The Real-Life Partners Of The Stars Of Everybody Loves Raymond
Like with many sitcoms, relationships are at the center of "Everybody Loves Raymond," the beloved Ray Romano vehicle that celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026. The show centers on married couple Ray (Romano) and Debra Barone (Patricia Heaton), who just so happen to live across the street from Ray's parents, Frank (Peter Boyle) and Marie Barone (Doris Roberts). There's also Ray's older brother Robert Barone (Brad Garrett), a divorcee who had an on-again, off-again romance with Debra's best friend Amy MacDougall (Monica Horan) before the two finally tied the knot in the later days of the show's run.
Of course, this begs the question, just who are the non-TV partners of the "Everybody Loves Raymond" cast? After all, the vast majority of the main cast members either are or were married in real life while the show was on the air. For instance, Peter Boyle was married to former Rolling Stone writer Loraine Alterman from 1977 up until his death in 2006. (Fun fact: John Lennon and Yoko Ono were in attendance for their wedding, with Lennon even serving as best man.) Meanwhile, the late Doris Roberts, who passed away in 2016, was actually married twice. She wed Michael Cannata in 1956 before the two divorced in 1962, and was later married to writer William Goyen from 1963 up until his own death in 1983.
That's just the tip of the iceberg, though. So, here's the 411 regarding the romantic lives of "Everybody Loves Raymond's" surviving cast members.
Ray Romano and Anna Scarpulla have been married since 1987
Before he was a professional stand-up comedian and sitcom star, Ray Romano worked as a bank teller in Queens, New York. As chronicled in a 1996 People article, it was in 1983 that Romano met then-co-worker Anna Scarpulla. The two evidently took a liking to one another, as they were married just four years later in 1987. Romano and Scarpulla share four children. Their eldest, Alexandra "Ally" Romano, was born in 1990, followed by twin brothers Matthew and Gregory Romano in 1993. Their youngest, Joe Romano, was born in 1998. Fictionalized versions of Ally, Matthew, and Gregory all appear in "Everybody Loves Raymond" (Joe wasn't born until after the show premiered in 1996).
On that note, it's hardly a secret that the CBS sitcom was partially based on Romano's actual life. And apparently, Scarpulla occasionally got to live vicariously through Romano's TV wife Patricia Heaton. "My wife would watch the show and she loved it when Patricia would call me on my crap because she did," Romano told People in June 2025, adding, "We were watching a scene once, my wife and I, we were in bed watching it, and she watched a scene with me and Patty and she said, 'You just talked to her in that scene more than you've talked to me the whole week.' And I told her, 'Well, we have writers though. They write for me.'" Scarpulla, a breast cancer survivor, tends to steer clear of the spotlight for the most part, though she did make a brief cameo in the Season 6 premiere of "Everybody Loves Raymond" back in 2001.
Patricia Heaton and David Hunt tied the knot in 1990
Speaking of Patricia Heaton, the actress behind Ray Romano's TV wife Debra Barone has actually been married twice in real life. In fact, funnily enough, her first marriage to a man by the name of Constantine Yankoglu ended in 1987, the same year Romano and Anna Scarpulla got married. Heaton and Yankoglu had been married for about three years before calling it quits. However, it wouldn't be long before Heaton found love again, as she married second husband and fellow actor David Hunt in 1990. The two have been together ever since, and share four children together.
Not unlike Romano's wife, Hunt was given a role in "Everybody Loves Raymond," appearing as the character Bill Parker in three episodes of the sitcom between 1998 and 2002. He's also appeared in shows like "Mad Men," "Blue Bloods," and "Homeland," as well as films like "The Dead Pool" and "Dirty Dancing 3." As for Heaton, she wasn't shy about discussing how her dynamic with her husband changed around the time "Raymond" came to an end in 2005 and it came time for her to take stock of her life.
"The advice my doctor came up with for me to get, sort of like, back on track: 'Have sex with your husband twice a week,'" Heaton shared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2005. The actress went on to quip that, as a result of this new arrangement, "I can get whatever I want." For example, she said, "We have a beagle ... so I thought, 'We've got to get another one.' But my husband hates the dog, but I thought, 'Well, I know how to get a second dog if we need it.' And we have two beagles now."
Brad Garrett married second wife IsaBeall Quella in 2021
Like his "Everybody Loves Raymond" co-star Patricia Heaton, actor Brad Garrett has actually been married twice. As a matter of fact, he proposed to his first wife, Jill Diven, on the show's set back in 1998. Garrett and Diven tied the knot the following year and welcomed two children. However, the two ended up going their separate ways in 2006, and their divorce was finalized in 2007. Another year later, Garrett began dating actress IsaBeall Quella. The "Raymond" alum popped the question in 2015, and following a lengthy engagement, he and Quella finally got married in November 2021.
Given that they had already been together for 13 years when they tied the knot, we may just have to add Garrett and Quella to our list of the most successful celebrity age-gap relationships. Notably, Garrett is 24 years older than his second wife. However, if you ask the actor behind Ray Barone's jealous older brother Robert, the age difference between himself and Quella is no big deal, and as a comedian, he's not exactly above making some off-color jokes about it. "I'm with someone now who's a little young," Garrett remarked during a 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight, adding, "We had an AMBER Alert the other night when we went to the movies." In reality, Quella was in her early 30s at the time of the interview, while Garrett was in his mid-50s.
Monica Horan is married to the creator of 'Everybody Loves Raymond'
Brad Garrett's TV girlfriend (and later TV wife) Monica Horan was a key member of the show's family, both on screen and behind the scenes, to say the very least. After all, in addition to playing the role of Amy MacDougall throughout all nine seasons of "Everybody Loves Raymond," Horan is also married to the show's creator Philip Rosenthal. The two wed in 1990, six years before "Raymond" premiered on CBS. However, this fact wasn't widely known at the time, which Rosenthal says worked in the couple's favor by allowing them to avoid any nepotism allegations. "I'm glad most people didn't know we're married," the creator said during an interview with Tulsa World (via MeTV), adding, "It let them focus on her talent."
Still, much like how "Raymond" was partially based on Ray Romano's real life, Rosenthal's own experiences also heavily informed the show's comments. He even based certain plots on his real-life marriage with Horan, which the actress herself says allowed the two to understand each other a bit better. "It had the effect of marriage counseling," Horan told the Sioux City Journal in 2005. "I saw myself, but I also saw his piece in it, too. I was a little embarrassed because I told people to watch it. When I actually saw it I thought they must think I'm insane," she continued, adding that watching older episodes of the show made her realize just how much she and Rosenthal had "evolved" as a couple during its run.
Madylin Sweeten's husband is a fellow actor
Finally, we come to one of the youngest members of "Everybody Loves Raymond's" main cast, Madylin Sweeten, who starred as Ray Romano and Patricia Heaton's TV daughter, Ally Barone. And just in case you needed a reminder of just how long it's been since "Raymond" came to an end in 2005, Sweeten is not only all grown up, but is now married with a real-life child of her own.
In 2018, Sweeten married fellow actor Sean Durrie, who is perhaps best known for his roles in various video games. Durrie has lent his voice and likeness to titles like "Control," "Alan Wake II," and "Quantum Break," even appearing in a TV mini-series based on the latter. Sweeten and Durrie welcomed their first child in April 2025, with the former sitcom star later remarking that her beau was helping to give their son something she didn't always have growing up. "This is a really good dad," Sweeten wrote on Instagram in June 2025 alongside a photo of Durrie having a nap with their son. "I did not always have the best example of loving fatherhood in my life but my partner shows up every day to prove once again that he will always be there," she continued, concluding, "I love you and thank you."