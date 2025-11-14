Angela From Landman Is So Stunning In Real Life

If you're a fan of early 2000s cult classics, then you've probably fallen in love with the cast of "Legally Blonde." It's easy enough to keep up with Reese Witherspoon's high-flying success, but you might be wondering what happened to one of the film's other stars, Ali Larter, who played the bubbly fitness instructor Brooke Taylor-Windham. Well, Larter is now the face of the new money aesthetic in Taylor Sheridan's "Landman," playing Angela Norris, the provocative ex-wife of the show's lead, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton). As much as Angela's blonde bombshell energy dominates her scenes, Larter has captivated red carpet audiences with her real-life stunning transformation over the years.

Hollywood was introduced to Larter in 1999's "Varsity Blues," where she seductively walked out in a whipped cream bikini, dropping the jaw of her on-screen love interest, played by James Van Der Beek. After over two decades in the industry, Larter is still dazzling. Her style, however, has only been elevated since her costume from a can. While her "Landman" persona lives in loud patterns and low-cut dresses, Larter's real-life everyday style is much more casual in its chicness. When she dresses up for events, she normally reaches for classic silhouettes and tailored pieces — her Instagram highlights the many ways she has played with suits. She touched on her personal style in the caption of one of her posts, writing of her blazer look: "I've been getting to wear such beautiful dresses, but this is my off-duty style. So much traveling and navigating airports that I live in this uniform!"