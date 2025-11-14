Angela From Landman Is So Stunning In Real Life
If you're a fan of early 2000s cult classics, then you've probably fallen in love with the cast of "Legally Blonde." It's easy enough to keep up with Reese Witherspoon's high-flying success, but you might be wondering what happened to one of the film's other stars, Ali Larter, who played the bubbly fitness instructor Brooke Taylor-Windham. Well, Larter is now the face of the new money aesthetic in Taylor Sheridan's "Landman," playing Angela Norris, the provocative ex-wife of the show's lead, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton). As much as Angela's blonde bombshell energy dominates her scenes, Larter has captivated red carpet audiences with her real-life stunning transformation over the years.
Hollywood was introduced to Larter in 1999's "Varsity Blues," where she seductively walked out in a whipped cream bikini, dropping the jaw of her on-screen love interest, played by James Van Der Beek. After over two decades in the industry, Larter is still dazzling. Her style, however, has only been elevated since her costume from a can. While her "Landman" persona lives in loud patterns and low-cut dresses, Larter's real-life everyday style is much more casual in its chicness. When she dresses up for events, she normally reaches for classic silhouettes and tailored pieces — her Instagram highlights the many ways she has played with suits. She touched on her personal style in the caption of one of her posts, writing of her blazer look: "I've been getting to wear such beautiful dresses, but this is my off-duty style. So much traveling and navigating airports that I live in this uniform!"
Ali Larter's secrets to looking and feeling great
Ali Larter stunned "Landman" viewers when, in one of her first scenes in the series, she dropped her dress to reveal a gorgeous red bikini, showing off her toned legs and prominent abs. Of course, her coveted physique didn't just materialize; Larter has a rigorous, healthy lifestyle — and it clearly pays off. "I'm up at 4:30 [a.m.] on Mondays," she revealed to People. A 30-minute run and weightlifting normally round out her workouts, while her main goal throughout the day is maintaining a balanced diet. "I try to eat very clean, but I eat. I'm one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein all day long. It works for me."
Larter also credits her "Landman" looks to confidence, which she admitted she doesn't always have in her own life — specifically, her early bikini scene. "In the end, anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody, it's really difficult," she said. But, she added, "part of getting there with Angela is owning it" (and that's the untold truth of self-confidence). In an interview with Elle, Larter opened up about playing the wild Angela Norris and how her character has made her reflect on her own confidence. "She's a total spitfire," the actor said, later adding, "I know women like [Angela]. And I kind of wish I was like her more in my early twenties."