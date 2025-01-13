Ali Larter got her start as a model at an age when many are going through their most awkward phases. Larter was just 13 years old when she was discovered, and through modeling, she became interested in acting. Though achieving fame took her a while, she found her niche in teen movies that stand the test of time. We're talking beloved and acclaimed films such as "Varsity Blues" and "Legally Blonde," among others.

Larter was on a hot streak in the late '90s and early '00s, sought after for her girl-next-door good looks as well as her acting chops. In 2009, she married fellow actor Hayes MacArthur and decided to slow down her career to focus on her growing family, but she didn't stay out of the limelight for long. Larter took a brief hiatus and returned with "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," a blockbuster hit.

Larter displays some serious girl power outside of acting as well. She has been active in organizations like the Girl Scouts and Planned Parenthood, among others that empower and educate women and girls. "I feel moved to act," Larter told HuffPost about using her platform for important causes.

In 2024, Larter is living her best life with her husband and children in Idaho while starring in a new series, "Landman." She is likely gaining new fans every day, many of whom may not even know about her racy scene in "Varsity Blues." Read on to learn more about the stunning transformation of Ali Larter.

