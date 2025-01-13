The Stunning Transformation Of Ali Larter
Ali Larter got her start as a model at an age when many are going through their most awkward phases. Larter was just 13 years old when she was discovered, and through modeling, she became interested in acting. Though achieving fame took her a while, she found her niche in teen movies that stand the test of time. We're talking beloved and acclaimed films such as "Varsity Blues" and "Legally Blonde," among others.
Larter was on a hot streak in the late '90s and early '00s, sought after for her girl-next-door good looks as well as her acting chops. In 2009, she married fellow actor Hayes MacArthur and decided to slow down her career to focus on her growing family, but she didn't stay out of the limelight for long. Larter took a brief hiatus and returned with "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," a blockbuster hit.
Larter displays some serious girl power outside of acting as well. She has been active in organizations like the Girl Scouts and Planned Parenthood, among others that empower and educate women and girls. "I feel moved to act," Larter told HuffPost about using her platform for important causes.
In 2024, Larter is living her best life with her husband and children in Idaho while starring in a new series, "Landman." She is likely gaining new fans every day, many of whom may not even know about her racy scene in "Varsity Blues." Read on to learn more about the stunning transformation of Ali Larter.
Ali Larter's first acting job was a Phillies commercial
Ali Larter began her career as a model when she was just 13 years old. Modeling allowed Larter to travel the world, and it also kick-started her career as an actor in film and TV. Larter, who was born and raised in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was discovered after landing her first gig in a local commercial for the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. The job seemed fitting, as Larter wasn't exactly a girly-girl. "I was a little tomboy," she told The Chicago Tribune. "I played soccer and softball. I was one sock up and one sock down with dirty, scraped-up knees."
As for the commercial, she described her role in the TV spot while on "The Rich Eisen Show." "I went up to a lifeguard and handed him tickets," she said, adding that the job helped send her on her way in show business. Although the Phillies gig was instrumental in Larter getting her start, she hadn't watched it as an adult. "I think it's on like an old VHS tape like in a closet somewhere in my mom's house," she told Eisen.
Her role on Dawson's Creek kicked off a string of hit teen dramas
Before Ali Larter made it big and became a successful working actor, she tried hard to break into the business, making small appearances on popular '90s TV shows such as "Chicago Hope" and "Suddenly Susan." But it was on "Dawson's Creek" that she seemed to find her footing acting in teen dramas. "That time in our business was very special," she told Collider. "[T]here was just so much of that content being made ... it was kind of a special, magical time to have all those great opportunities to be able to flex my skills...," the actor explained.
Although Larter was only on "Dawson's Creek" for two episodes, she saw it as a valuable learning experience. "I was kind of like a puppy with big paws back then," she told Collider. "I've worked with some amazing acting coaches, but ... I learn from experience. I'm a very curious person" [00:59]. Clearly, Larter's experience did her a lot of good, as she went on to appear in some of the most beloved teen movies of the '90s and early '00s, including "Varsity Blues," "Final Destination," and "Legally Blonde."
Ali Larter got the attention of fans with a risqué scene in Varsity Blues
When Ali Larter was 22, she snagged the role of Darcy, the head cheerleader, in the 1999 film "Varsity Blues." "I loved playing Darcy," Larter told Good Morning America. "I loved that she was trying to find her way out and kind of owned up to the mistakes that she made."
But what many people remember about Larter's character is the scene in which she appears in nothing but a whipped cream bikini in an attempt to seduce James Van Der Beek's character, Mox. "It still makes me cringe just a little bit," the actor told Rich Eisen. "It's when you think about the people who have seen you with, like, so little on."
The film, which also starred Amy Smart, Jesse Plemons, and the late Paul Walker, was super popular when it came out and is still beloved by many, but Larter is hesitant to ever let her two children watch it. The actor told Us Weekly that her son would probably end up seeing it at some point, but she felt she had some time before it was really a concern. "I think I have a good five years, 10 years until I have to worry about it," she said.
Ali Larter used her sense of humor to land her role in Legally Blonde
After her memorable role in "Varsity Blues," Ali Larter's career really picked up steam. In 2001, she starred in the iconic film "Legally Blonde" as Brooke, a wealthy businesswoman accused of murdering her husband. But the role almost went to someone else because the casting director initially thought Larter was too young for the part. It was due to her ingenuity and sense of humor that she was able to win the filmmakers over.
In the movie, Brooke's alibi is that she happened to be getting liposuction at the time of her husband's murder, something that would ruin her reputation as the creator of Brooke's Butt-Buster Workout. Larter told Business Insider she remembered that her audition included "reaching my arm around and really grabbing a hold of my butt to really sell this idea that she would not have this if it wasn't for liposuction."
The move went over well, and Larter had a great time with the comedic gesture. "I just thought that was funny and I love a bit of physical comedy," the actor shared. "I've only gotten to do it a few times in my career, but when I do those moments, they just make me laugh."
She met her husband, Hayes MacArthur, while filming a movie
Ali Larter achieved star status through her film career, but that wasn't even its best perk. Larter met her husband, actor Hayes MacArthur, while starring in the 2007 movie "Homo Erectus" together. According to Larter, it was basically love at first sight and she was ready to make a commitment almost immediately. "I told my boyfriend after three weeks that I wanted to marry him and that we could do it tomorrow," she shared with Cosmopolitan. Although she was obviously smitten, she had a practical outlook on her future. "It's about being there for each other through the ups and downs of life," she said.
The couple became engaged in December 2007, and Larter gushed about her fiancé, telling People, "[He] brought light to my life. I feel lucky every morning when I wake up and see him." The happy couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Kennebunkport, Maine, in 2009. The nuptials took place at MacArthur's family estate, and it was quite an upscale affair with the bride wearing a Vera Wang gown and the groom decked out in a Ralph Lauren tux.
Ali Larter and her husband expanded their family in 2010
When speaking about the prospect of marriage in 2007, Ali Larter told Cosmopolitan that she was looking forward to becoming a mother someday as well. And in 2010, her dream of starting a family came true when she and her husband, Hayes MacArthur, welcomed their first child, a son named Theodore Hayes. While pregnant with her son, Larter told People how the experience was shaping her outlook on life. "To feel this life growing inside of me grounds me every day and really puts things into perspective about what's important in life," she shared.
In 2015, Larter and MacArthur expanded their family again when they welcomed their daughter, Vivienne Margaret. After the birth of her daughter, Larter opened up about the challenges of balancing the responsibilities of a growing family. "For me sometimes I just want to close the door and be with the little baby," the actor told People. "It's figuring out that balance and somehow trying to find some time for your husband and for work." Despite having to juggle her career and her personal life, Larter was ultimately over the moon with joy that her children were healthy. "I just am feeling always super blessed and lucky for that," she said.
She returned to Hollywood after a hiatus and starred in her most successful film
In 2011, Ali Larter took a brief hiatus from acting in order to focus on her family, making her return a few years later in series such as "Legends" and "Pitch." But Larter's return to the big screen was a huge success when she starred in the 2016 film "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," reprising her role as Claire Redfield. The movie was a box office hit and ended up being Larter's highest-grossing film to date, raking in over $300 million worldwide.
Larter was proud to be a part of the franchise, praising "Resident Evil" for its strong female characters. "I mean, these are two women, and they're not competing with each other," she told IGN. "You know, there are such easy clichés these two could fall into, but this is definitely a female power movie."
Ahead of the film's release, Larter commented on the lack of female-driven action movies, but expressed hope that they would gain more popularity. "It's baffling [that they're not more popular], but I do believe it's changing," she said. After the success of "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," it looked as though Larter was correct.
Ali Larter became a vocal supporter of Planned Parenthood
In 2017, Ali Larter decided to use her platform to bring awareness to an important cause. The actor showed her support for Planned Parenthood when she spoke at the Philadelphia Action Forum alongside the Planned Parenthood Action Fund's president at the time, Cecile Richards. The actor revealed to People that she had used Planned Parenthood's services, like so many other women, and felt lucky to be able to rely on the organization especially when she first came to Los Angeles. "I didn't have any friends, I didn't have a net, I didn't know where to go and I didn't have any doctors," she explained. "But I knew about Planned Parenthood and it was simple and accessible."
Larter also spoke specifically about the threat of politicians aiming to defund the organization, emphasizing that access to women's healthcare should not be a political issue. "This policy has nothing to do with abortion, this about cutting women off from cancer screenings, birth control, HIV and STD testing and treatment," she explained.
In 2022, when Roe v. Wade was overturned, limiting abortion access to women across the U.S., Larter was vocal about her stance. In an Instagram post, she expressed her devastation over the ruling, writing in her caption, "I am recharging and will continue to support and fight for the rights that my daughter and every woman deserves."
In 2020, a Heroes co-star opened up about Ali Larter mistreating him
One of Ali Larter's most well-known projects is the series "Heroes," which aired from 2006 until 2010. Larter's starring role earned her more visibility and plenty of new fans who may not have been familiar with her earlier film work. However, a decade after the series wrapped, a co-star came forward and accused Larter of racially motivated mistreatment on the set.
Actor Leonard Roberts penned an essay for Variety in which he detailed multiple times he and Larter seemed to butt heads during filming. Roberts alleged that he witnessed Larter being more open and willing to improvise with other actors, which had caused friction, and he chalked this up to the fact that he is Black. "I couldn't help wondering whether race was a factor," Roberts wrote. He also revealed that he was let go from the show because of his tense relationship with Larter.
Larter responded to this in a statement to TVLine. "I am deeply saddened to hear about Leonard Roberts' experience on 'Heroes' and I am heartbroken reading his perception of our relationship, which absolutely doesn't match my memory nor experience on the show," she said. She went on to say she respected Roberts and his decision to use his platform to speak on the issue. "I am truly sorry for any role I may have played in his painful experience during that time and I wish him and his family the very best," Larter concluded.
She and her family left Hollywood for Idaho during the pandemic
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Ali Larter and her husband, Hayes MacArthur, made the bold decision to move their family out of Los Angeles. Work for both Larter and MacArthur had slowed down significantly, and their two children were attending school remotely. "We figured it was an opportunity to go on an adventure as a family. And we just started driving north," Larter explained to Rue Daily.
While on their cross-country journey, the family stopped in Sun Valley, Idaho, and immediately fell in love with it. So much so that they decided to make it their new permanent home. "Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before. People look out for each other. There's a real sense of community here and we're so happy to be a part of it," Larter said.
The couple set about designing their dream home, one that would fit in with the vibes of the small mountain town. Larter expressed that the landscape relaxed and inspired her, telling Rue Daily, "Most of the time in my life, I feel like I'm going 1,000 miles an hour and these giant rocks chill me out." Her husband chimed in to note, "The mountains have a way of grounding you and slowing you down — especially when you're stuck in traffic because there's a herd of elk blocking the road."
Starring in Landman in 2024 has been a 'dream job' for Ali Larter
Even though she no longer resides in Hollywood, Ali Larter's acting career enjoyed a resurgence in 2024. Larter landed the starring role of Angela Norris in "Landman," a critically acclaimed series about the business of oil, also starring Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm. In an interview with "Good Morning America," Larter called the project a "dream job," saying, "I get to work with an incredible cast and the entire crew is so gifted and talented that I just feel like I'm playing at the top of the game and so that's really exciting."
The series, helmed by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, features Larter as Thornton's ex-wife, a role she had to audition for. "There's the movie stars, and then there's the working actors that are like, 'I gotta fight and hustle for these parts,'" Larter shared on "CBS Mornings." After she got the part, Larter really dug into the character's sassy and vulnerable sides. She also found the dynamic between she and Thornton interesting, explaining that in real life they are opposites, but they work very well together. "We both love the material, but we found the love in these two characters," the actor said.
As for her character's Texas accent, Larter noted it wasn't her first time trying it. "You know, 'Varsity Blues' was my first movie, but that's kind of scrappy," she said. She sure has come a long way from that whipped cream bikini.