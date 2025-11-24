Side-By-Side Photos Of The Everybody Loves Raymond Cast Then And Now Are Jarring
For close to a decade, "Everybody Loves Raymond" was one of the hottest shows on all of television. Starring Ray Romano as a lovable pushover and family patriarch Ray Barone, the beloved sitcom premiered in 1996 and ran through 2005, racking up numerous awards — including more than a dozen Emmys — and scoring consistently solid ratings throughout its original run on CBS, to say nothing of the continued success the show found via syndication. But now that it's been two whole decades since "Raymond" ended, you may be wondering what exactly became of the show's cast (and no, we don't just mean their occasional crossover spots on "King of Queens").
Well, in honor of the show's 30th anniversary, Paramount and CBS announced a reunion special for November 2025, giving fans new and old alike the chance to catch up with the actors who brought the eccentric Barone family to life – and to say that the returning cast members look a little different these days would be an understatement. So, as a way of celebrating the long-anticipated reunion, we decided to take a side-by-side look at each member of "Raymond's" main cast and see just how much they changed over the years — including the actors who were unable to attend the special due to unfortunately no longer being with us.
Ray Romano has remained comedy staple
It wouldn't be a 1990s-2000s sitcom without the lead actor basically just playing a fictionalized version of themselves, but given the success of "Everybody Loves Raymond," something about Ray Romano's portrayal of Ray Barone clearly worked for audiences and critics, seeing as how it earned him an Emmy in 2002. Since the show ended in 2005, Romano has remained entrenched in the comedy world, starring in shows like "Men of a Certain Age," "Parenthood," and "No Good Deed," plus films like "The Big Sick." That being said, Romano has also been known to get dramatic on occasion, perhaps most notably in Martin Scorsese's 2019 gangster epic "The Irishman."
Patricia Heaton has similarly remained in the sitcom sphere
Though her casting on the show was initially the epicenter of some behind-the-scenes drama, Patricia Heaton would go on to co-lead "Everybody Loves Raymond" alongside Ray Romano for its entire nine-season run, starring as Ray Barone's high-strung wife Debra. Much like Romano himself, Heaton continued to act in sitcoms post-"Raymond," starring in "Back to You," "The Middle," and "Carol's Second Act." Outside the sitcom sphere, she also became an Emmy-winning Food Network host with "Patricia Heaton Parties" in 2016, adding to the two consecutive Emmys she won for her portrayal of Debra Barone in 2000 and 2001.
Doris Roberts passed away in 2016
Doris Roberts had a lengthy screen acting career dating back to at least the early 1950s. On "Everybody Loves Raymond," she starred as Marie Barone, Ray's nosy and often overbearing mother who humorously lived right across the street from her son and his wife. Though Roberts had previously won an Emmy for her role in "St. Elsewhere" back in 1983, her role on "Raymond" saw her add another four to her shelf, three of which she won consecutively. After the sitcom came to an end in 2005, Roberts continued acting up until her death in April 2016 at the impressive age of 90.
Peter Boyle died shortly after 'Raymond' ended
Much like Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle was already an established name in the world of acting long before he joined the cast of "Everybody Loves Raymond," even appearing in some pretty prestigious films like "Young Frankenstein" and "Taxi Driver." In fact, the same year the sitcom premiered, he won an Emmy for his guest role on "The X-Files." (The "Raymond" cast took home a lot of hardware, if you haven't noticed.) Unfortunately, his longtime role as Ray's father, Frank Barone, would prove to be among his last. Boyle passed away at the age of 71 in December 2006, about a year and a half after "Raymond" ended.
Brad Garrett does a fair amount of voice acting
Nothing says "sitcom" quite like sibling rivalry, and "Everybody Loves Raymond" had that in spades thanks to actor and comedian Brad Garrett, who played Ray's often-jealous older brother and NYPD officer Robert Barone. As for what Garrett has been doing since "Raymond" ended, he's continued acting, much like many of his former co-stars. In particular, he's continued to carve out his already-impressive voice acting resume, becoming a certified Disney mainstay with roles in "Ratatouille," "Tangled," "Planes," "Elio" and more. Garrett also owns (and frequently takes the stage at) his own comedy club inside the MGM Grand hotel and casino in Las Vegas.
Madylin Sweeten is all grown up
The most prominently featured of Ray and Debra's three kids, Ally Barone was played by then-child star Madylin Sweeten throughout all nine seasons of "Everybody Loves Raymond." Not only did Madylin grow up to be gorgeous, but she's actually a parent herself now! In a November 2025 Instagram post, she quipped that she traded entertaining TV audiences the world over for entertaining "one VIP viewer." Indeed, Madylin's screen acting career has slowed down in recent years, though she's still active in the theater scene and often posts about her latest jobs and auditions on social media.
Monica Horan still acts on occasion
On "Everybody Loves Raymond," actress Monica Horan portrayed Amy MacDougall, Debra's best friend who had an on-again, off-again romance with Robert. Amy started off as a recurring character, but got more prominence in the show's later seasons once she and Robert finally managed to make it work, and she officially became Mrs. Barone. Regarding what she's been up to since the show ended, Horan isn't quite as prolific as some of her "Raymond" co-stars. Since 2005, she's made a handful of one-off appearances on various TV shows, with her most prominent role in the post-"Raymond" years being an eight-episode recurring spot on the CBS soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 2016 to 2019.
Sawyer Sweeten died tragically young
The youngest members of the Barone family in "Everybody Loves Raymond" were twins Michael and Geoffrey Barone, played by Madylin Sweeten's real-life younger brothers Sawyer and Sullivan Sweeten. Michael and Geoffrey weren't featured as heavily as their older sister Ally Barone, given that Sawyer and Sullivan were less than two years old when they joined the show. Still, the twin brothers stuck around for the entire nine-season run. However, Sawyer's story ended tragically in 2015, when he died by suicide at the young age of 19. An outpouring of support from his family and co-stars followed.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Sullivan Sweeten returned to the spotlight for the 'Raymond' reunion
Like his late twin brother Sawyer, Sullivan appeared in all nine seasons of "Everybody Loves Raymond," playing Ray and Debra's son Geoffrey Barone. Unlike his older sister Madylin Sweeten, however, Sullivan largely seems to have left acting behind. Save for an appearance in the 2017 short film "Casting," he does not appear to have any post-"Raymond" acting credits. He also lacks a public social media presence, seemingly preferring to live a private life. That being said, Sullivan did return to the spotlight in order to shoot the "Raymond" 30th anniversary reunion special, with he and Madylin joining fellow surviving cast members Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, and Monica Horan.