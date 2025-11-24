Side-By-Side Photos Of The Everybody Loves Raymond Cast Then And Now Are Jarring

For close to a decade, "Everybody Loves Raymond" was one of the hottest shows on all of television. Starring Ray Romano as a lovable pushover and family patriarch Ray Barone, the beloved sitcom premiered in 1996 and ran through 2005, racking up numerous awards — including more than a dozen Emmys — and scoring consistently solid ratings throughout its original run on CBS, to say nothing of the continued success the show found via syndication. But now that it's been two whole decades since "Raymond" ended, you may be wondering what exactly became of the show's cast (and no, we don't just mean their occasional crossover spots on "King of Queens").

Well, in honor of the show's 30th anniversary, Paramount and CBS announced a reunion special for November 2025, giving fans new and old alike the chance to catch up with the actors who brought the eccentric Barone family to life – and to say that the returning cast members look a little different these days would be an understatement. So, as a way of celebrating the long-anticipated reunion, we decided to take a side-by-side look at each member of "Raymond's" main cast and see just how much they changed over the years — including the actors who were unable to attend the special due to unfortunately no longer being with us.