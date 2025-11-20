Valerie Bertinelli Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since she started as a teen actor in the 1970s, Valerie Bertinelli's made a stunning transformation. In addition to her long acting career, she's also a successful author. Bertinelli's personal life has also attracted attention, especially her tumultuous relationship with Eddie Van Halen. For all her time in the spotlight, Bertinelli's typically sported long, chocolate-brown locks, apart from an experiment with highlights. That all changed during Bertinelli's November 2025 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," when she switched things up and went fully blonde.

Barrymore wasn't the only one who was blown away by Bertinelli's new hair color. Fans had a range of opinions, with some gushing about the new look, and others feeling disappointed. A third group was brimming with positivity for both styles. "You're just so pretty no matter how you wear your hair!" one Instagram fan sweetly commented.

Rather than keeping people in suspense, Bertinelli quickly revealed that the look was temporary. "New hair who dis? (it's a wig)," she captioned an Instagram post. The "Hot in Cleveland" actor also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the hair and makeup chair. However, that video only showed hairstylist Chris Appleton curling and spraying Bertinelli's blond strands, so it wasn't immediately clear that it was a wig. Some fans of Bertinelli's natural color were particularly relieved by her admission. "I was so happy this was a prank! Hated the blonde. You're fabulous as you are!!" remarked one poster.