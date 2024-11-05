They made an unexpected pair. When Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli met in 1980, it's arguable which of the two was more famous: the hard-partying, guitar virtuoso at the center of one of the 1980s' most successful rock bands, or the wholesome sitcom star who quite literally grew up in front of television cameras. The latter, of course, was burning up the music scene as lead guitarist with Van Halen, taking the band's name from the surname he shared with his brother, drummer Alex. Bertinelli was one of television's most beloved stars, having portrayed teenager Barbara Cooper on the hit TV comedy "One Day at a Time" since the series premiere in 1975 when she was just 15 years old.

Wed in 1981, the two remained spouses for a solid 20-year span, separating in 2001 and finally divorcing in 2007. Along the way, they became parents, welcoming future rock star Wolfgang Van Halen in 1991. Despite splitting up, their shared love of their son allowed the two exes to maintain a connection that lasted until Van Halen's death in 2020, succumbing to the cancer he'd seemingly beat nearly two decades earlier.

Over the course of their 40-year relationship — first as spouses, and then as exes — the two experienced equal parts joy and heartbreak. To find out more, read on for a look at some tragic details about Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen's relationship.