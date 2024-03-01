Valerie Bertinelli's Stunning No-Makeup Moments
Actor and TV presenter Valerie Bertinelli has spent a majority of her life in the spotlight. After scoring a main role on the sitcom "One Day at a Time," Bertinelli went from "regular" teen to household name, and that change wasn't always easy. On top of the stress and uncertainty that comes with working in Hollywood, she had to grapple with insecurities and expectations surrounding her outward appearance. As she wrote in her memoir "Enough Already," "I have a lot of decades of thinking I have to look a certain way for people to accept me and to like me."
Eventually, Bertinelli learned to quit doubting herself. "At a certain age, you stop caring because it's none of my business what other people think of me," she said in The Boca Raton Observer in 2020. "I just wish I could have talked to myself when I started my career because I never believed I was beautiful or that my weight was OK. Even when I weighed 110 pounds and I was frickin' adorable, I was being told I was fat by stupid people."
While Bertinelli still struggles with body image from time to time, there's no doubt she's stunning inside and out. And she does not think twice about hopping on Instagram without a stitch of makeup on her face.
When she gave a 'PSA' about filters and her hair
In January 2024, the always stunning Valerie Bertinelli posted a video on Instagram to address her use of filters on the app. She acknowledged that she has used filters before, but for the purposes of her "PSA about filters and grey roots," she didn't wear any makeup or use a filter this time. She also called out anyone who incorrectly assumed she wears a wig. "Can you get me a wig without flipping grey roots, please?" she joked.
When she went au naturel for a promo
In December 2023, Valerie Bertinelli jumped on Instagram to promote her cookbook "Indulge" and invite her fans to an upcoming livestream. Donning a pair of thick-framed glasses, cat beanie, and T-shirt, the actor looked as cozy as can be. And as for her makeup? She went with a fresh, au naturel look. Regarding the livestream, she quipped, "I'll probably answer [any questions] because, you know, what have I got to hide anymore?"
When she went to a Pilates gym
When it comes to wearing makeup to the gym, it looks like Valerie Bertinelli prefers to keep her face fresh for workouts. In a December 2023 Instagram post, the TV star shared a video she took while exercising at a Pilates studio. Before the workout, she threw on a cat T-shirt, tied her hair up, fastened her smartwatch to her wrist, and skipped the makeup.
When she offered an 'easy' chia pudding recipe
When Valerie Bertinelli wanted to share her beloved chia pudding recipe with her followers in an August 2023 Instagram video, she kept it totally casual. Wearing a T-shirt, chunky glasses, and not a drop of makeup, the "Valerie's Home Cooking" host was as effortless as can be. Speaking of effortless, she promises her followers that the recipe for the snack is "really easy."
When she gave her thoughts on Botox and filters
In July 2023, Valerie Bertinelli shared on TikTok that she did try Botox once, but it just wasn't for her. "Some people can do Botox, it looks amazing on them. I am not one of them, unfortunately," she said. The actor also removed the filter she'd picked for the video to show her makeup-free face sans digital alterations.
When she got real about motivation during Dry January
In January 2023, Valerie Bertinelli recorded an Instagram video from the comfort of her couch about her experience trying Dry January. In it, she's rocking her classic casual combo of a pair of glasses, a T-shirt, and no makeup. Sharing that she just made herself take a walk, she said, "Sometimes it's good to do things that you don't want to do, but only if the things are good for you."
When she tried to give herself a haircut
In January 2023, a disappointed Valerie Bertinelli let her Instagram followers know that she attempted to give herself a haircut the night before. She said she tried to get some shaggy bangs, but it didn't go according to plan. She joked that she ultimately gave herself a "Barbara Cooper," a throwback to her "One Day at a Time" character. Regardless, she still rocked the bespectacled and makeup-free look.
When she couldn't find her phone
Valerie Bertinelli appreciates a good cup of coffee, a good pair of glasses (her eyewear collection really is outstanding), and a good makeup-free morning. On the other hand, she isn't a fan of absentmindedly leaving her cell phone in her freezer. As she told her Instagram followers in October 2022, she put her phone in the freezer to cool it off ... only to forget about it. (Don't worry, she found it.)
When her next chapter felt 'bright'
Days before Valerie Bertinelli's divorce from Tom Vitale was finalized in November 2022, the TV star posted an especially moving makeup-free video on Instagram. The occasion? Bertinelli was ready for the next step in her personal life. She also wanted her fans to know she was doing well. "Every day is getting more beautiful and more bright, and I can breathe a little bit easier," she said. A fresh face and a fresh outlook.
When she gave a happy recap of a book event
In April 2022, Valerie Bertinelli thanked her fans on Instagram for not only supporting her at the Los Angeles Times Book Fair but celebrating her 60th birthday with her. In thick-rimmed glasses, a T-shirt, and no makeup, Bertinelli gushed, "It was a really nice day." Whether she's glammed up for a book event or hanging out at home without any makeup, the TV star always looks the part.