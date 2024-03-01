Valerie Bertinelli's Stunning No-Makeup Moments

Actor and TV presenter Valerie Bertinelli has spent a majority of her life in the spotlight. After scoring a main role on the sitcom "One Day at a Time," Bertinelli went from "regular" teen to household name, and that change wasn't always easy. On top of the stress and uncertainty that comes with working in Hollywood, she had to grapple with insecurities and expectations surrounding her outward appearance. As she wrote in her memoir "Enough Already," "I have a lot of decades of thinking I have to look a certain way for people to accept me and to like me."

Eventually, Bertinelli learned to quit doubting herself. "At a certain age, you stop caring because it's none of my business what other people think of me," she said in The Boca Raton Observer in 2020. "I just wish I could have talked to myself when I started my career because I never believed I was beautiful or that my weight was OK. Even when I weighed 110 pounds and I was frickin' adorable, I was being told I was fat by stupid people."

While Bertinelli still struggles with body image from time to time, there's no doubt she's stunning inside and out. And she does not think twice about hopping on Instagram without a stitch of makeup on her face.