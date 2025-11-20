Amy Schumer's Most Glaringly Obvious Makeup Mistakes
Actor and comedian Amy Schumer has undergone quite the transformation during her time in the spotlight. Still, through her different haircuts and experiments with style, Schumer is one star who typically stays true to her signature look. We've almost always seen her with long, light blonde locks and a fairly minimal makeup routine. Even so, Schumer has been in the public eye for long enough to have had some makeup moments she probably wishes we'd all forget.
Over the years, Schumer hasn't been afraid to talk about her looks and insecurities; we've heard her making self-deprecating jokes about her appearance and getting candid about her experience with plastic surgery. Through it all, though, she always shows up looking like herself. Of course, from red carpets to movie premieres and everything in between, celebrities have plenty of occasions to dress up. And that means lots of new opportunities for seriously bad makeup. From suffering from apparent blush blindness to rocking totally uneven eyeliner, Schumer's makeup mistakes have had us cringing. Let's just say that some of the "Trainwreck" star's makeup looks have been total, well, train wrecks.
When she looked ready to perform in a school play with her heavy makeup
For the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in 2015, Amy Schumer had an achievement of her own: she packed on more makeup than we've ever seen her wearing. Throughout Schumer's ever-changing looks, she has never been one to wear a lot of makeup. For this occasion, however, she definitely overdid it. From caked-on, flat-looking foundation to extra dark, dramatic eye makeup, Schumer's face looked buried under too many products, and the look just didn't work for her.
Her bizarre blush blunder
Everyone has been using blush over the past few years, and sometime this trend has veered into over-the-top territory. While bolder blush may be on-trend, it can easily make a makeup look appear too heavy and overpowering. This was definitely the case for Amy Schumer at Variety's 2024 Power of Women event. She wore a mostly pared-down makeup look but added some seriously dramatic pink blush. The end result left her looking like a cartoon character who was feeling really embarrassed.
Her blush that looked like a bad sunburn
In 2022, Amy Schumer arrived at the premiere of Season 2 of "Only Murders in the Building" looking totally sunburned. And, to be honest, she might have, in fact, been totally sunburned. If so, she definitely needed to even out her skin tone a bit with foundation. Most likely, though, this was another case of blush blindness. With her otherwise minimal makeup, Schumer's overly rosy cheeks needed to be toned down to work better with the rest of her look.
The pink eyeshadow that should've earned her makeup artist a pink slip
Amy Schumer went for pretty in pink vibes at the 2025 "Kinda Pregnant" premiere. The star wore a baby pink dress styled with a light pink makeup look. She didn't go too heavy with the pink blush and wore a pretty, glossy pink lip color. The problem here was all in the eyes. It's hard to discern what exactly Schumer was going for with this eye makeup. It looked like multiple shades of pink, which resulted in a streaky look around her eyes that was totally distracting.
Her flat foundation and smokey eye combination looked messy
Amy Schumer has gone a bit too colorful with her makeup on quite a few occasions. This doesn't mean, though, that she should go totally monochromatic and blush-free. She proved this at a 2018 press conference promoting her movie, "I Feel Pretty." Schumer's complexion here looked way too matte and dimensionless. Pairing this with dark, gray eye makeup covering the length of her upper lids gave the illusion that her eyes are closer together than they are and made the whole look appear flat.
The over-the-top eyelashes that reminded us of spiders
Unlike plenty of other stars, Amy Schumer doesn't typically go too wild with false eyelashes. At the 2017 Met Gala, however, she packed on the drama for the special occasion. Unfortunately, despite keeping the rest of her makeup to a minimum, she was still overpowered by this eye makeup. The lashes looked big and messy, and when paired with mascara and liner under her eyes, this made for a look that was a bit too intense for Schumer's face.
When her eyeliner looked ready to fly away
Most eyeliner-wearers know from experience that great winged liner can take a lot of practice. Winged eyeliner isn't something we typically see Amy Schumer incorporating into her beauty routine. She did, however, sport the look at a press conference promoting her film "Snatched" in 2017. This particular look definitely did not work for her. Those wings were way too big and cartoonish-looking. And, between her jagged-looking eyelashes and the high contrast between her dark liner and otherwise light makeup, this eye makeup stole the focus from the rest of her look.
Her totally lopsided eyeliner moment
Amy Schumer committed another eyeliner-related crime in 2016 when she attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards. While she didn't go for the winged look this time, what she did opt for looked noticeably asymmetrical. She packed on a dark, smoky eye with liner and eyeshadow on both her upper and lower lash lines. The result was heavy eyes that looked like two totally different shapes. Paired with a one-dimensional skin tone and a light lip color, it was hard to focus on anything other than that bad eye makeup.
Her sci-fi-looking Golden Globes eye makeup look
At the 2016 Golden Globes, Amy Schumer wore a black and white gown and an equally dramatic, high-contrast makeup look to match. As she often does, Schumer kept her face and lips neutral. Yet, her otherwise pared-down makeup look wasn't enough to balance out her heavy eye look. The dark makeup on the outer corners of her eyes and light, metallic eyeshadow on the inner corners made her eyes look closer together and really overwhelmed her natural eye shape.