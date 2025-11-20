Amy Schumer's Most Glaringly Obvious Makeup Mistakes

Actor and comedian Amy Schumer has undergone quite the transformation during her time in the spotlight. Still, through her different haircuts and experiments with style, Schumer is one star who typically stays true to her signature look. We've almost always seen her with long, light blonde locks and a fairly minimal makeup routine. Even so, Schumer has been in the public eye for long enough to have had some makeup moments she probably wishes we'd all forget.

Over the years, Schumer hasn't been afraid to talk about her looks and insecurities; we've heard her making self-deprecating jokes about her appearance and getting candid about her experience with plastic surgery. Through it all, though, she always shows up looking like herself. Of course, from red carpets to movie premieres and everything in between, celebrities have plenty of occasions to dress up. And that means lots of new opportunities for seriously bad makeup. From suffering from apparent blush blindness to rocking totally uneven eyeliner, Schumer's makeup mistakes have had us cringing. Let's just say that some of the "Trainwreck" star's makeup looks have been total, well, train wrecks.