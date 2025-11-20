Former Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Staffers Who Teamed Up After Ditching The Sussexes
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, have seemingly landed back into some messy business as more of their Archewell staffers step away from the royals' team. Ashley Hansen, the former global press secretary and head of communications to the duke and duchess, stepped away from the celebrity couple to start her own company before joining the team at Forward Global. The ex-Sussex staffer has used her ties with the royals' communication team to hire former co-worker Kyle Boulia. She explained the decision in a 2025 statement, (via Marie Claire), "He embodies the forward-thinking spirit we're building here, and I couldn't imagine a stronger first hire to expand our west coast presence."
Boulia, who was named as the principal at Forward Global in November 2025, had worked alongside the actor and the prince as their deputy press secretary and director of communication for just a year before announcing his exit from their Archewell brand. The PR company that Hansen and Boulia work at defines itself as a reputation firm, making the controversial Markle and her royal husband a great training ground for the work at the Los Angeles company. So, though Boulia's move to the new firm is logical, it marks another wave of staffers leaving the Sussexes since June 2025.
The first wave of exits happened back in June 2025
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's communication team saw 4 staffers leave back in June 2025. With the addition of Kyle Boulia, their crew of employees appears to be wearing a little thin. The mass bleed this year calls to mind the many stories that have come out since the Sussexes' royal brand was first created. Back in 2019, one of Meghan and the prince's many rules for their staffers was shared by The Sun, which suggested that the royals' team was not allowed to pet the couple's two dogs.
Rumors of Meghan's bad behavior behind closed doors has also been alleged by former staffers. The allegations against the actor claimed, (via Page Six) "The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y." The comment was allegedly made by a former royal advisor in 2018 who further accused Meghan of bullying junior staff out of work.
These insights could possibly explain away why so many of the Sussexes' royal team is leaving in recent years. These claims seem to be confirmed by a source who aptly pointed out to Hello!, "Meghan and Harry have hired some of the most incredible people at the top of their fields, yet somehow none of them ever work out."