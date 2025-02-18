A Look Back At Harry & Meghan's Messiest Moments With The Queen

One of the first alleged clashes between the Sussexes and Queen Elizabeth II took place before Meghan Markle even officially joined the royal family. While there have been mixed accounts about what exactly happened, versions of the story told by Prince Harry and several royal biographers all claimed there was drama behind the scenes over Meghan's wedding tiara.

For their nuptials, the Duchess of Sussex wore the stunning Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau, a loan from Queen Elizabeth's collection. However, royal biographer Robert Lacey's book "Battle of Brothers" alleged that Meghan's first choice was actually "a beautiful emerald headdress that was said 'to have come from Russia,'" per Express. However, insiders told the author the queen allegedly refused to let Meghan wear the mystery tiara due to its "sensitive origin" and the "scandal attached" to the piece. Meanwhile, Robert Jobson wrote in his biography "Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed" (per Newsweek) that Harry allegedly "threw the tantrum" when Meghan wasn't allowed to wear her supposed original preference. Queen Elizabeth allegedly scolded her grandson over his behavior, telling him, "Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she's given by me," The Sun reported.

However, in his memoir "Spare," Harry denied claims of conflict with his grandmother, writing that Meghan was initially set to wear his mother Princess Diana's wedding tiara but changed her mind after the queen offered to loan her one from her vault. While one of the choices offered to Meghan was an emerald tiara, they eventually decided to go for the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau. However, he admitted he clashed with the queen's longtime dresser Angela Kelly because she allegedly kept blocking Meghan from trying on the tiara with her hairdresser.