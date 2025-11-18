10 Celebrity Scandals That Completely Rocked The 1970s

Daughter of beloved movie star Henry Fonda, the stunning transformation of Jane Fonda saw her shift from nepo baby to established star in her own right — and a fervent activist protesting the Vietnam War. Determined to get a firsthand look at what was actually happening there, in 1972 she paid a controversial visit to Vietnam. She became a figure of scorn and derision for a wide swath of the country when she posed for a photo while atop a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun. Not surprisingly, Fonda was hit with extreme backlash, accused of being a traitor and nicknamed "Hanoi Jane" when she returned.

While Fonda was later vindicated after the war ended and the truth began leaking out, her Vietnam visit dogged her for decades. In 2011, she addressed the still-simmering scandal in a post she wrote on her website, explaining that her trip materialized after meeting with U.S. soldiers serving in Vietnam, and being horrified by their stories. "I was infuriated as I learned just how much our soldiers were being lied to about why we were fighting in Vietnam and I was anguished each time I would be with a young man who was traumatized by his experiences," she wrote.

As for that controversial photo, Fonda believed she'd been manipulated by her North Vietnamese hosts, but ultimately accepted full responsibility for the gaffe. "It was my mistake and I have paid and continue to pay a heavy price for it," she wrote, adding that posing for that photo is something she "will regret to my dying day."