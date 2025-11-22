The One Childhood Dream Dolly Parton Never Got To Live

With a legendary music career and an estimated net worth of around $650 million (and growing), Dolly Parton now lives a lavish life that's a far cry from her humble beginnings in rural Tennessee. She's achieved many of the things she set out to do and, thanks to Parton's charitable endeavors, she's helped make the dreams of thousands of other people come true as well. However, despite her success, the "Jolene" singer has some regrets that are beyond even her power and wealth to resolve. She revealed one of them during an interview with Reverb in 2017, sharing that it was related to a beloved guitar of hers. According to Parton, she used to only borrow the instruments of her musically inclined family members before her Uncle Lewis gifted her a small guitar that she could call her own when she was 8 years old. "He had this little Martin guitar that I loved, so when he saw how serious I was about my music, he gave me his little Martin guitar. It was my treasure," she recalled.

The acoustic guitar, believed to be a small-bodied Martin 5-18, accompanied the country music icon throughout her childhood and the early days of her singing career. Parton adored it so much that she planned to have it repaired when she could finally afford to do so, but unfortunately, she never got to live out this childhood dream. "When I left home at 18, I put [the guitar] in the loft because it was beat up. My plan was always to — when I got money, when I got rich and famous — have it fixed up. But the loft burned out of our house, and burned up my guitar, so I only have the neck of that one," she told the outlet.