Maureen McCormick & Barry Williams' Off-Screen Relationship Made Brady Bunch Filming Difficult

Apparently, Barry Williams and Maureen McCormick didn't hide their chemistry very well, as their fellow castmates on "The Brady Bunch" noticed their spark. In a 2025 episode of "The Real Brady Bros" podcast, while reminiscing about the 1973 episode "The Subject Was Noses," Williams' co-star Christopher Knight recalled picking up on their connection. Knight compared Williams to McCormick's on-screen love interest in the episode, named Charlie, telling Williams, "You were looking at her at times the way the directions in the script probably told Charlie to look at Marcia." Williams replied, "Dreamy-eyed?"

Indeed, Williams and McCormick have previously confirmed that they dated, with Williams even claiming in a 2013 episode of "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" that he was McCormick's first kiss. According to the actor, it was while the cast was in Hawaii filming the Season 4 episodes of The Bradys on vacation. "We snuck away, it was a full moon, we walked along the sand, and, well, I knew where that was headed," he said, adding, "Of course, I set it up." However, according to McCormick, Williams wasn't her first kiss, as she told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2019. But she gave Williams' kiss a glowing review. "It was good," she said before giving it two thumbs up.

McCormick — who went on to meet her husband after the show ended — has opened up about her own attraction to Williams, telling the "Today" show in 2008 of their on-again, off-again relationship, "It was awkward to be in scenes playing brother and sister. People started seeing it." As much as the pair tried to keep it professional, there was no hiding their attraction to each other.