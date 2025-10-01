The Most Salacious Details About Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Split We've Learned (So Far)
The latest celebrity breakup is also one of the most shocking. On September 29, TMZ reported that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were separating. The Hollywood it-couple has been married since 2006, but it doesn't look like they'll be celebrating their 20th anniversary next year.
While the split comes as a surprise to the public, it wasn't a huge shock to Urban's friends. A source told People, "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable." The insider also revealed that the New Zealander actually moved out earlier and got his own place. "It felt like the writing was on the wall." Sadly, the separation was not a mutual decision. Kidman reportedly wanted to keep the marriage intact, but Urban did not. The couple share two daughters, Sunday and Faith Kidman-Urban, born in 2008 and 2010.
As with many breakups, salacious details quickly emerged that showed the split might not have been the biggest M. Night Shyamalan twist of the year. From other women to a bizarre prenup clause, there's definitely more to this separation than meets the eye.
Keith Urban may already have a new woman in his life
Unfortunately, many breakups tend to involve other partners, and it doesn't seem like Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's failed relationship is any different. A day after the separation news hit, TMZ posted a report about Urban and Kidman's inner circle believing the musician has a new woman in his life. According to a source, Kidman isn't denying that her soon-to-be ex-husband has a new squeeze, "but she's still shocked over it." Being together for nearly 20 years of marriage, only to learn your partner went and found someone new so soon, has to hurt — who wouldn't be surprised?
However, TMZ's insiders weren't sure about the timing of events. It's possible Urban's rumored new partner became just that after he and Kidman separated, not before. There may not be a clear-cut case of infidelity here, but another woman in the picture puts a nail in the coffin on Urban and Kidman's divorce. In fact, it was actually Kidman who filed for divorce. People reported that on September 30 — one day after news broke about their separation — the "Big Little Lies" star took the next step to end her longtime marriage. "Irreconcilable differences" was the reason given for the divorce.
Keith Urban swapped out a lyric about Nicole Kidman for a female musician
Artists altering their song lyrics for various reasons isn't new. Kesha changed the lyric in "TiK ToK" during her Coachella performance in 2024 in light of the sexual allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs. Taylor Swift edited out a controversial lyric in "Picture to Burn," a song she wrote when she was a teenager and still had plenty of maturing to do. Now, it seems like Keith Urban has adjusted one of his lyrics in light of the impending divorce.
During a performance, Urban switched up a line in his song, "The Fighter." Filling in for Carrie Underwood, who was originally featured on the track, was fellow country singer Maggie Baugh. That song was written about Nicole Kidman, so Urban changing some of his own lyrics raised all the eyebrows at the concert — including Baugh's, who shared the moment on her Instagram with the caption, "Did Keith Urban just say that."
The original lyrics were, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter." Urban changed them to, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player." Urban laughed after the change, but comments on Baugh's Instagram didn't see the humor. "It is so trashy to do this to a song inspired by his wife," wrote one person. Another person commented, "Nicole deserves better." A third person had a message for Baugh: "Honey, this isn't the flex you think it is." Baugh's Instagram post included a couple of shocked emojis. The clip was posted two days before news of the separation broke.
Keith Urban may get millions of dollars from the divorce
Unsurprisingly, mega celebrities Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had a prenuptial agreement before they got married. But unlike other prenups, this one didn't specifically mention cheating or any kind of infidelity clause, at least nothing that's been reported as of this writing. Instead, it stated that as long as Urban didn't use drugs or alcohol, he'd receive $600,000 for every year they were married, should they divorce (via Radar Online). Since they were married for 19 years, Urban is slated to receive over $11 million.
While that's a ton of money, it's not exactly a salacious detail of their separation. What makes it one is the fact that if Urban does have a new woman in his life, then she will most likely benefit from Kidman's money. Imagine having to hand over millions of dollars to your ex, only to see him then spend it on his new partner. Oof.
Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Kidman has amassed a $250 million fortune, so coughing up $11 million isn't going to hurt her too much, but it's the principle of the matter. And if it turns out that Urban did use drugs and/or alcohol during his marriage and tries to insist on a payout anyway, things could get really messy.