The Most Salacious Details About Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Split We've Learned (So Far)

The latest celebrity breakup is also one of the most shocking. On September 29, TMZ reported that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were separating. The Hollywood it-couple has been married since 2006, but it doesn't look like they'll be celebrating their 20th anniversary next year.

While the split comes as a surprise to the public, it wasn't a huge shock to Urban's friends. A source told People, "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable." The insider also revealed that the New Zealander actually moved out earlier and got his own place. "It felt like the writing was on the wall." Sadly, the separation was not a mutual decision. Kidman reportedly wanted to keep the marriage intact, but Urban did not. The couple share two daughters, Sunday and Faith Kidman-Urban, born in 2008 and 2010.

As with many breakups, salacious details quickly emerged that showed the split might not have been the biggest M. Night Shyamalan twist of the year. From other women to a bizarre prenup clause, there's definitely more to this separation than meets the eye.