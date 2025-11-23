Jarring Photos Of Jessica Simpson That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jessica Simpson's face transformation over the years hasn't gone unnoticed. Her fuller lips and flawless skin have encouraged speculation about the singer's possible use of cosmetic surgery. A tragic detail about her pop star image is that, since she was 19 years old, her looks have often taken center stage. Living life under the media's microscope, Simpson has faced incredible scrutiny over the many years that she's been a public figure.

As an adult, the mother of three has opened up about the dangers of strict beauty standards, which she believes to be perpetuated by social media. "What we're doing on social media is creating this idea of what is beautiful and setting up our lives artificially — to look good for who?" she shared with Bustle in 2023.

Simpson's own stunning transformation has encouraged this idea of artificial beauty with questions about her changing appearance when the star was already stunning to begin with. It can be complicated to understand what drives gorgeous individuals like Simpson to turn to cosmetic procedures to enhance their looks, but it is undoubtedly a personal decision. That said, Simpson's pre-plastic surgery face was beautiful, and these photos are a reminder of that.