Tragic Details About Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson initially tried to numb her childhood trauma with substance use, but in her memoir "Open Book," she addressed what happened. Simpson revealed the abuse spanned six years, from when she was 6 to when she was 12.

"It happened when I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend. It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable," she wrote. She would later tell her parents, and they would not return to the family friend's home. Her memoir was not the only time the "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" singer addressed the abuse. On a 2020 episode of ​​Katherine Schwarzenegger's podcast, "The Gift of Forgiveness," she spoke about contacting her abuser to confront her.

"I went to her and I just said, 'I know you know what was going on, and I know that you were being abused,' because she was being abused by an older guy," Simpson said. "He was always there at the house as well. ... In so many ways, I felt bad for her."



If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.