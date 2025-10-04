The following article mentions addiction issues.

Jessica Simpson is no stranger to people dissecting every aspect of her look, whether it's her fluctuating weight, her changing lips, or anything in between. Since releasing her first album in 1999, Simpson has spent most of her life under a microscope and, in 2010, she even turned the criticism into a VH1 reality series titled "The Price of Beauty." On the show, Simpson traveled around the world to discover what women are willing to do to achieve various beauty standards, which taught her the importance of looking in, rather than out, for acceptance. "Nobody's words, nobody's compliments, nobody's love, none of that — it's all what I have within myself," she told Oprah following the experience.

These days, as a mom of three, Simpson is teaching her kids about body positivity and trying to keep them from the trauma she herself experienced. As she told Access Hollywood in 2023, "I try to not complain about myself in front of them." Rather than dieting, she strives to follow a healthy lifestyle and set a good example for them. "I tell my kids, how you feel about yourself is how you should feel," she mused. Even so, Simpson has spoken openly about going under the knife to achieve the perfect look, as well as her biggest plastic surgery regrets. However, she's adamant that she's happy with how she looks nowadays and yet, the transformation of Jessica Simpson's face can't go unnoticed.