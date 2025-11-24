Why Eric Trump May Be The Most Out-Of-Touch Member Of His Family
Donald Trump's children live lavish lifestyles, veritably born with a silver spoon in their mouths. So it's not entirely surprising that they might not really be acquainted with the struggle that many everyday Americans face. And Eric Trump, Donald's second son and executive vice president at the Trump Organization, might be proving himself to be the most out-of-touch Trump by complaining about not being able to move millions of dollars without fees.
In a November 2025 appearance on "Mornings With Maria" on Fox Business, Eric was complaining about having to make a 5 p.m. deadline to make a wire transfer and comparing it to crypto; "you can send $500 million worth of Bitcoin on a Sunday night at 11 p.m. while having a glass of wine with your wife for virtually zero fees," via X.
One person said, "these clowns are so out of touch & tone deaf," and questioned why Eric could get away with saying something like this; "I can't imagine what the reaction would be if this was Hunter Biden saying this during Biden's administration." Another pointed out (via X) how this was a very niche concern to have. "Many of us can't even send hundreds of dollars overseas. We have no reason to, because only the millionaires and billionaires need that kind of ability." Others thought it was giving the same vibes as the iconic quote from Lucille Bluth in "Arrested Development" — "It's one banana, Michael. What could it cost, 10 dollars?"
Eric Trump has made this niche, rich person complaint before
There was lots of sarcasm in response to Eric Trump's crypto complaint. One person posted: "They are so in tune with working class lives in America. Who hasn't come home after a 10 hr shift and thought, 'Damn! Do I really have to hold onto this $500 million till the bank opens in the morning and then have to pay a fee!?'"
You might think that Eric telling a not-so-relatable wire transfer/Bitcoin story would surely only happen one time, considering the backlash that it got. But you'd be wrong. Eric had a similar complaint back in September 2025, also on Fox Business. He said, per X, "You're sitting there saying, 'Why can't I send hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bitcoin overseas instantly or receive it instantly with virtually no fees?' Bitcoin is the way of the future." One person responded to that post on X like a true Southerner: "Bless your heart Eric Trump. YOU can send hundreds of millions of dollars overseas. I'm budgeting to pay healthcare premiums and still be able to put food on the table."
Some people thought it showed Eric for who he really is. One critic posted on X, "tell me you're a nepo baby without saying you're a nepo baby." We could see how this attitude could develop while Donald Trump raised Eric, and why he might not see anything wrong with it. Like father like son, Donald was bragging about a marble renovation of the Lincoln Bedroom bathroom when the government was shut down and many federal workers weren't being paid.