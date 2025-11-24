Why Eric Trump May Be The Most Out-Of-Touch Member Of His Family

Donald Trump's children live lavish lifestyles, veritably born with a silver spoon in their mouths. So it's not entirely surprising that they might not really be acquainted with the struggle that many everyday Americans face. And Eric Trump, Donald's second son and executive vice president at the Trump Organization, might be proving himself to be the most out-of-touch Trump by complaining about not being able to move millions of dollars without fees.

In a November 2025 appearance on "Mornings With Maria" on Fox Business, Eric was complaining about having to make a 5 p.m. deadline to make a wire transfer and comparing it to crypto; "you can send $500 million worth of Bitcoin on a Sunday night at 11 p.m. while having a glass of wine with your wife for virtually zero fees," via X.

One person said, "these clowns are so out of touch & tone deaf," and questioned why Eric could get away with saying something like this; "I can't imagine what the reaction would be if this was Hunter Biden saying this during Biden's administration." Another pointed out (via X) how this was a very niche concern to have. "Many of us can't even send hundreds of dollars overseas. We have no reason to, because only the millionaires and billionaires need that kind of ability." Others thought it was giving the same vibes as the iconic quote from Lucille Bluth in "Arrested Development" — "It's one banana, Michael. What could it cost, 10 dollars?"