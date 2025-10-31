Donald Trump Shows Off His Latest Out-Of-Touch White House Project & People Aren't Happy

Donald Trump loves gold, and he is not about to let us forget it! It seems that Trump cares about creating poor optics just about as much as he cares about frivolous spending, which is not at all. Pair these two things together, and the result is several Truth Social posts about the White House bathroom renovations he's implementing the day before SNAP funding lapses. To quote one viral post on X (formerly Twitter), "the tone deafness is beyond parody." And, plenty of other folks on X are also making their dismay at Trump's newest interior design project known.

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with something truly spooky — like a whopping seven Truth Social posts of photos of the White House's freshly renovated Lincoln bathroom? "The Refurbished Lincoln Bathroom in the White House — Highly polished, Statuary marble!" Trump wrote in one of his October 31 posts. Amid his new White House ballroom construction causing controversy and all the tacky changes he's made to the Oval Office, it's a little surprising that Trump is now forcing struggling U.S. citizens to repeatedly view yet another one of his bizarre design projects. Is Trump really so out of touch that he doesn't understand how bad it looks to show off his surely pricey new bathroom updates in this current climate, or does he simply not care? As far as many people are concerned, it's a bad look either way.