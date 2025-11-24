How Many People Has Donald Trump Pardoned? The List Keeps Growing

At the rate President Donald Trump is issuing pardons, the only person he might have left to pardon at the end of his second term is himself. The president has shown clemency to almost 2,000 people as of this writing. To put this into perspective, the controversial politician issued a meager 238 pardons during his first term. Only a small amount of almost 2,000 pardons and commutations issued by the president in 2025 are listed on the Office of the Pardon Attorney's website. This appears to be because the almost 1,600 pardons and commutations Trump granted to the January 6 insurrectionists shortly after his 2025 inauguration aren't listed.

In November 2025, Trump's pardons had his biggest criticism of former President Joe Biden on everyone's lips. The divisive politician has repeatedly rebuked Biden's use of an autopen to sign pardons, but he appeared to do so himself with the seven pardons that were issued on November 7, 2025. Among those pardons were former baseball player Darryl Strawberry, who found himself in hot water with the IRS in the '90s for tax evasion. He notably made an appearance on Trump's reality show, "The Celebrity Apprentice" in 2010. Another name that stands out on the ever-growing list of Trump-issued pardons is former attorney and former Associate Attorney General of the United States Rudy Giuliani, who, along with several other officials, reportedly attempted to overturn the 2020 election results.

The president also pardoned billionaire crypto founder Chanpeng Zhao, whose company, Binance, made a lucrative deal with the Trump family's crypto business, World Liberty Financial. When asked about this particular pardon on CBS' "60 Minutes" and why he decided to issue it, Trump replied, "I don't know who he is. I know he got a four-month sentence or something like that, and I heard it was a Biden witch hunt."