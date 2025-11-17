Donald Trump Latest Pardons Have His Biggest Criticism Of Joe Biden On Everyone's Lips

Donald Trump's childish behavior reached new heights when he posted a photo of an autopen in place of Joe Biden's face to the new "Presidential Walk of Fame" at the White House. As a quick overview, an autopen is a machine with a mechanical arm holding a pen that has been used by presidents in the past to add the president's signature to documents. Trump has been fixated on Biden's use of the autopen, even going so far as to say that the pardons Biden issued using the autopen shouldn't be considered valid. And despite all that bluster, it looks as though an autopen may have been used for some pardons made by Trump.

Trump issued pardons on November 7, and when they were posted on the Justice Department website, it was clear that some had seemingly identical signatures. Those pardons were subsequently reposted with non-identical signatures, and the department said there had been a "technical error" that led to the identical signatures, per PBS News. The White House also insisted that there was no story and that Trump had signed the pardons by hand. Yet despite those assurances, people on social media weren't having it.