Donald Trump Latest Pardons Have His Biggest Criticism Of Joe Biden On Everyone's Lips
Donald Trump's childish behavior reached new heights when he posted a photo of an autopen in place of Joe Biden's face to the new "Presidential Walk of Fame" at the White House. As a quick overview, an autopen is a machine with a mechanical arm holding a pen that has been used by presidents in the past to add the president's signature to documents. Trump has been fixated on Biden's use of the autopen, even going so far as to say that the pardons Biden issued using the autopen shouldn't be considered valid. And despite all that bluster, it looks as though an autopen may have been used for some pardons made by Trump.
Trump issued pardons on November 7, and when they were posted on the Justice Department website, it was clear that some had seemingly identical signatures. Those pardons were subsequently reposted with non-identical signatures, and the department said there had been a "technical error" that led to the identical signatures, per PBS News. The White House also insisted that there was no story and that Trump had signed the pardons by hand. Yet despite those assurances, people on social media weren't having it.
Social media is calling out Trump for potentially using an autopen
Plenty of critics think that Donald Trump and his administration definitely used an autopen with the recent pardons, despite how much he's complained about Joe Biden using one and regardless of what they've said otherwise. "Why are they replacing his signature? Because it was done with the autopen and THEY GOT BUSTED," posted one netizen on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote, "every accusation is a confession."
And then there are those who think that this is one of the things that Biden and Trump have in common. "He's old, he's usin' the autopen, and grocery prices are up. Trump's basically Joe Biden," read another user's post on X.
The pardon signature snafu happened the same week as the "60 Minutes" interview where Trump managed to dismantle his own gripe about Biden and the autopen when he admitted that he didn't even know who someone he had pardoned was. We don't know the inner workings of Trump's administration (or his mind), but things like this don't go very far to help reassure people that Trump's memory isn't in decline or that his complaints about Biden are valid.