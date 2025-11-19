Nancy Mace's Odd Admission About Her Friendships Will Surprise Absolutely No One

Remember that scene in "Scream 4" when Emma Roberts' character proudly proclaimed, "I don't need friends; I need fans?" That's low-key the energy Nancy Mace exuded during an interview with Newsmax on November 14, 2025. For a long time, the South Carolina representative was one of the few Republicans pushing for the release of the elusive Epstein files, something she insinuated has ostracized her. She shared a sob story about her social life, and it's giving "Welcome to the Dollhouse" vibes. "I'm not part of the powerful. I'm not part of the elite," Mace told Newsmax. "I'm an island of one. I don't get invited to parties. I don't have any friends. I have a dog." Yikes.

She later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to repost the clip, tweeting alongside it, "At least I'm honest about it." Mace's beloved dog is named Liberty, a small Havanese, according to the congresswoman's bio on the government website. In June 2024, Mace posted a photo of herself holding Liberty on Facebook, in honor of "Take Your Dog to Work Day," captioning it: "She is full of energy, always on the move and she loves exploring the Lowcountry." Controversial Trump Secretary Kristi Noem, take note: This is how you treat dogs.