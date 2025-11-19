Nancy Mace's Odd Admission About Her Friendships Will Surprise Absolutely No One
Remember that scene in "Scream 4" when Emma Roberts' character proudly proclaimed, "I don't need friends; I need fans?" That's low-key the energy Nancy Mace exuded during an interview with Newsmax on November 14, 2025. For a long time, the South Carolina representative was one of the few Republicans pushing for the release of the elusive Epstein files, something she insinuated has ostracized her. She shared a sob story about her social life, and it's giving "Welcome to the Dollhouse" vibes. "I'm not part of the powerful. I'm not part of the elite," Mace told Newsmax. "I'm an island of one. I don't get invited to parties. I don't have any friends. I have a dog." Yikes.
She later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to repost the clip, tweeting alongside it, "At least I'm honest about it." Mace's beloved dog is named Liberty, a small Havanese, according to the congresswoman's bio on the government website. In June 2024, Mace posted a photo of herself holding Liberty on Facebook, in honor of "Take Your Dog to Work Day," captioning it: "She is full of energy, always on the move and she loves exploring the Lowcountry." Controversial Trump Secretary Kristi Noem, take note: This is how you treat dogs.
Her love life is more chaotic than a Colleen Hoover novel
It's neither a big surprise that Nancy Mace's social life has been DOA, nor that she publicly shared and embraced it. Mace's love life has been just as disastrous. She's been married twice and had two kids with her second husband, Curtis Jackson (no relation — can you even imagine?). That second marriage ended in a tense custody battle that resulted in both Mace and Jackson sharing custody of their children. Thankfully, the exes were able to set their issues aside and co-parent their kids. The split family of four even went out to eat for Mace's birthday back in December 2024, according to an Instagram post.
After her relationship with Jackson ended, the representative dated and became engaged to businessman Patrick Bryant. The engagement was ultimately called off, resulting in a nasty legal battle.
Honestly, it's not surprising that Mace's love life is struggling, since she's such a polarizing figure. She's known for her obnoxious attention-seeking behavior — one of her worst qualities, and not something potential suitors are likely to find attractive — and members of Congress have even begun voicing concern about her mental health.