All The Details About Nancy Mace's Disastrous Love Life

The following article includes discussions of rape and sexual assault.

Nancy Mace thought she was getting her happily ever after three separate times, but the fairytale always came crumbling down. The Republican representative refused to keep tight-lipped about the men who have wronged her, but she's been left heartbroken so many times that she might just throw in the towel on dating altogether. We've already discussed how her love life is nearly as disastrous as Kimberly Guilfoyle's, but it's time to unpack all of the details of Mace's past beaus.

Mace has been no stranger to controversy throughout her political career, but one idea that remains firm for her is being a champion of women who have been victims of sexual assault, including herself. One of the perpetrators was her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant. She took the House floor in February 2025, detailing and accusing Bryant and three other men of "some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable" (per NBC News). For Bryant specifically, it was when he gave her access to his phone that she uncovered some horrifying clips of Bryant raping several unsuspecting women, one of which being Mace. "I turned up the volume to hear if there was audio. I heard my voice. I zoomed in on the video. And that woman was me," Mace remarked, continuing, "My entire body was paralyzed, and I couldn't move. Were my feet on the floor? Was I breathing? I have no idea." Needless to say, Mace has been put through tragic experiences when it comes to finding Mr. Right. We're just glad she didn't settle for any of the horrible men she's been with in the past.