Meghan Markle Brings In The Big Guns For Her Netflix Holiday Special (And It's So Transparent)
Did Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex just try to use her famous hubby to coerce people into watching her holiday special? It sure seems like it. There have already been plenty of moments in Meghan's Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" that rubbed people the wrong way. The trailer for the upcoming "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration" seems to be doing the same. And, it's all thanks to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's eyebrow-raising cameo.
With plenty of cringeworthy moments, the first two seasons of "With Love, Meghan" didn't do as well in terms of ratings as the titular budding lifestyle aficionado surely hoped. So, it's only logical that she would pull out all the stops to lock in viewers for the holiday special, which is set to premiere on Netflix on December 3. And what better way to get folks' attention than with a cameo courtesy of her royal husband? Harry has yet to appear in Meghan's lifestyle series. Yet, she made sure to promise that he'd be appearing in the holiday special. In fact, she made sure he was one of the first things viewers saw in the trailer.
Meghan Markle's holiday special has already inspired mixed feelings
"I love the holiday season," Meghan Markle's voiceover claims, kicking off the "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration" trailer that she shared on Instagram on November 19. She went on to say, "It's about finding time to connect with the people we love," alongside footage of her giving her husband a kiss in the kitchen. There's no denying that Meghan's biggest flops of 2025 further damaged her soured reputation, and she could easily end up finishing her flop-filled year with a bang, thanks to this special.
Yet, some comments online were surprisingly supportive of Prince Harry's quick cameo in the trailer. "Aww, Prince Harry will appear in the Holiday episode of #WithLoveMeghan," one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote with a heart and Christmas tree emoji alongside a screenshot of Harry's fleeting moment in the trailer. "We're finally getting Prince Harry in the kitchen cooking," posted another.
Of course, as is typical with most things Meghan does, the trailer also brought the haters out of the woodwork. When Netflix shared the poster for the holiday special on X, one commenter wrote, "I would rather poke my eyes out than watch this train wreck." "Why? Were the disastrous ratings the last time not an indication enough? 'Spare' us please," joked another. So, while some people are excited for a Harry cameo in the upcoming special, this ploy clearly won't work on everyone.