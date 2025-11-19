Meghan Markle Brings In The Big Guns For Her Netflix Holiday Special (And It's So Transparent)

Did Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex just try to use her famous hubby to coerce people into watching her holiday special? It sure seems like it. There have already been plenty of moments in Meghan's Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" that rubbed people the wrong way. The trailer for the upcoming "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration" seems to be doing the same. And, it's all thanks to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's eyebrow-raising cameo.

With plenty of cringeworthy moments, the first two seasons of "With Love, Meghan" didn't do as well in terms of ratings as the titular budding lifestyle aficionado surely hoped. So, it's only logical that she would pull out all the stops to lock in viewers for the holiday special, which is set to premiere on Netflix on December 3. And what better way to get folks' attention than with a cameo courtesy of her royal husband? Harry has yet to appear in Meghan's lifestyle series. Yet, she made sure to promise that he'd be appearing in the holiday special. In fact, she made sure he was one of the first things viewers saw in the trailer.